OPTIZMO™ Returns as the Official Email Compliance Sponsor for MailCon 2024

Empowering the Email Marketing Community with Leading Compliance Insights at this year’s Event in New York

AUSTIN, Texas, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPTIZMO Technologies, the leading platform for email suppression list management, data security, and email compliance, proudly announces its return as the Official Email Compliance Sponsor for this year's MailCon, set for July 28th, 2024, in New York. This underscores the company's commitment to fostering compliance, adherence to best practices, and technological innovation within the email marketing community.



MailCon, renowned as the world's largest email marketing conference, offers marketing professionals access to the latest developments in email marketing, lead generation, marketing automation, and mobile/omnichannel strategies. It serves as a key venue for industry experts to share insights, technologies, and trends, encouraging meaningful networking and direct engagement within the forefront of digital marketing.

“Being the Official Email Compliance Sponsor for this year’s MailCon offers us another fantastic opportunity to engage with and contribute to the email marketing industry,” said Khris Thayer, CEO and Co-Founder of OPTIZMO. “The MailCon team continues to outdo themselves, creating an event that brings together the brightest minds in email marketing to share knowledge and foster innovation. We've been avid supporters of MailCon since its inception, and each event is a testament to the evolution of the industry.”

Along with their sponsorship, OPTIZMO invites MailCon 2024 attendees to visit them at their exhibit booth (#119) during the event to discuss new technology and trends, or simply make new connections within the digital marketing industry.

In addition to MailCon, OPTIZMO will be attending Affiliate Summit East (ASE) in the days following from July 29th through the 30th with a nine-member team, including CTO and co-founder, Grant Fern, making the trip from Australia. At ASE, the team will be focusing on introducing a range of new products and services set to launch in 2024 and beyond, reflecting their ongoing dedication to advancing email marketing and compliance solutions.

About OPTIZMO

OPTIZMO Technologies is the recognized thought leader in the email and online marketing space for email suppression list management, email campaign management, data management, and risk mitigation services relative to email compliance. With an expert staff in pursuit of unrivaled efficiency, innovative technology, and an insatiable desire to problem-solve, clients find a customer-centric business model that not only enhances the way OPTIZMO clients do business but drives the company forward. The company is headquartered in Austin, TX, and has offices and team members in Charleston, Denver, and Brisbane, Australia.

Media Contact:

Antonio Jones

Marketing Manager

antonio@optizmo.com