Cork Appoints Dave Nankervis as Chief Revenue Officer

Nankervis brings a decade of experience in driving growth and scale for technology start-ups within the MSP industry

DOVER, Del., June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cork Protection, Inc., the leader in smart warranty solutions for MSPs serving small businesses and the ISV solutions they manage, today announced the expansion of its executive leadership team with the appointment of Dave Nankervis as Chief Revenue Officer.



“We're excited to welcome Dave to the Cork team and eager to tap into his extensive experience scaling businesses within the MSP sector to boost our growth. He is coming in at an exciting time for Cork as we hit a major milestone and celebrate the success we've achieved since emerging from stealth mode a year ago,” said Carlson Choi, CEO of Cork. “Dave will play a critical role in building our sales team and growing our partner network, especially as we continue to expand our portfolio of cyber attack prevention and financial coverage offerings that protect MSPs and their customers. Additionally, Dave's expertise will be invaluable to the investments Cork is making in our active loss prevention platform as we work toward our goal of eliminating cyber risk for SMBs through risk mitigation and financial recovery."

Dave's decision to join is driven by Cork's pioneering introduction of the world's first smart cyber warranty—a model that redefines the standards for global MSPs. “I’m thrilled to join Cork because of their groundbreaking approach to cyber warranty and active loss prevention platform – it's truly a game-changer for MSPs,” said Nankervis. “Being part of Cork, especially at this stage, is exciting for me as it provides me with a unique opportunity to replicate the success I’ve had helping other technology start-ups and early-stage companies serving the MSP space quickly and grow and scale.”

As Cork’s Chief Revenue Officer, Dave will be responsible for go-to-market strategy and operations, partner success, and business development. He joins Cork from Mailprotector, where he most recently served as Vice President of Sales. Before that, he was Director of Account Management at Liongard. Dave began his career in the MSP space at Axcient, where he held various account management and business development roles.

About Cork

Cork is a purpose-built cyber warranty company for managed service providers (MSPs) serving small businesses (SMBs) and the software solutions they manage. Its purpose-built platform with AI-enhanced cyber risk engine is designed to offer MSPs and their clients peace of mind with near-instant coverage and settlements in the aftermath of security incidents. Cork’s revolutionary Protection from the Inside Out™ approach to actionable insights, flexible premiums, and claims management puts control in the hands of MSPs and SMBs to protect the digital assets they value most. Based in Dover, Del., Cork is backed by DVx Ventures, Outsiders Fund, and Vestigo Ventures. For more information, visit corkinc.com and follow Cork on LinkedIn.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8249f2e4-ea44-4204-9ac6-58067e10e1d3

Contact: Suzanne Collier WhiteFox PR for Cork 714.469.0140 media@corkinc.com