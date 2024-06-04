Home Infusion Therapy Market Poised to Hit $83.02 Billion With 8.6% CAGR by 2034
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the recently updated study by Fact.MR, rising prevalence of chronic illnesses is leading to higher reliance on home infusion therapy (在宅輸液療法市場) as one of the safer treatment options, which is calculated to help the global market reach a value of US$ 36.29 billion in 2024 and further climb to US$ 83.02 billion by the end of 2034.
One of the prominent factors driving demand for home infusion therapy devices is the rising number of people suffering chronic illnesses, including cancer, human immunodeficiency viruses (HIV), diabetes, and osteoarthritis. In addition, the growing population of geriatric people who are susceptible to certain life-threatening disorders, along with the high need for routine medical attention, is generating demand for home infusion therapy solutions. Moreover, an increase in the prevalence of HAIs (hospital-acquired infections) because of prolonged exposure to bed linen, air droplets, and contaminated equipment is contributing to market expansion.
Key Takeaway from Market Study:
Worldwide sales of home infusion therapy devices are estimated at US$ 36.29 billion in 2024. The global home infusion therapy market (家庭输液治疗市场) is forecasted to reach US$ 83.02 billion by the end of 2034.
The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2024 to 2034. Demand for home infusion therapy devices in South Korea is estimated to increase at 9.8% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.
South Asia & Pacific is poised to capture 21.6% share of the global market by the end of 2034. Global sales of infusion pumps are approximated to rise at a CAGR of 8.2% and reach US$ 39.81 billion by 2034-end.
“Increasing demand for home infusion therapy is attributed to its convenience and cost-effectiveness, growing cases of HAIs, and rising cases of chronic diseases,” says a Fact.MR analyst.
Country-wise Insights:
By 2034, it is anticipated that the North American region will hold a 35% market share for home infusion therapy worldwide. This is a result of both the growth in the application of innovative insulation pump technology in home care settings and the increased R&D efforts for product enhancements.
Why Is the US Market for Providers of Home Infusion Therapy Lucrative?
"Government Initiatives That Encourage the Use of Home Infusion Therapy"
By the end of 2034, the United States is projected to account for 83.5% of the North American market. Even in non-traditional medical settings, the national government of the nation provides patient care. Due to the affordability of these services, the nation's growing population presents prospects for providers of home infusion therapy. These homecare environments also aid in resource conservation.
Public health officials have launched a number of programs to raise awareness about healthcare services provided in home environments. Furthermore, the availability of various payment plans for the purchase of medical equipment is met with a surge in demand for home infusion therapy.
What Factors Will Shape China's Future of Providers of Home Infusion Therapy?
"Increasing Patient Knowledge of Home Infusion Therapy's Health Benefits"
By the end of 2034, China is anticipated to hold a 58.7% revenue share in the East Asian market. The demand for home infusion therapy is rising as more patients become aware of the advantages it offers over in-hospital procedures. Furthermore, home infusion therapy is becoming increasingly popular in China due to an increase in diabetes cases and an aging population that is more susceptible to chronic illnesses.
Rising Demand for Infusion Pumps as Essential Device for Therapeutic and Medical Treatments:
Infusion pumps are poised to hold a 48% share of global market revenue by 2034-end. This prominence is attributed to their growing demand as pivotal devices for therapeutic and medical treatment. In addition, increasing cases of chronic illnesses and affordable pricing of these pumps are contributing to sales across regions.
Key Market Players:
CVS/Coram, JMS Co. Ltd., BD, Option Care Health, Terumo Corporation, BriovaRx/Diplomat, PharMerica, Smiths Medical, Baxter, Fresenius Kabi, Caesarea Medical Electronics, ICU Medical, Inc., and B. Braun Melsungen AG are some of the key providers of home infusion therapy.
More Valuable Insights on Offer
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the home infusion therapy market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).
The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product type (infusion pumps, intravenous sets, IV cannulas, needleless connectors) and application (anti-infective, endocrinology, hydration therapy, chemotherapy, enteral nutrition, parenteral nutrition, specialty pharmaceuticals), across six major regions of the world (North America, Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).
