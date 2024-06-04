Rising Government Investment and Technological Advancements Propel High Strength Steel Market Growth

Emergen Research Logo

Discover the latest trends driving growth in the high strength steel market, from government investment to technological advancements.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global high strength steel market size was USD 35.90 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period. The global high strength steel market is experiencing significant growth, driven by increased government investment and rapid technological advancements. The growing importance of high strength steel in extending roof lifespans, improving energy efficiency, and reducing environmental impact has led to a surge in demand. High strength steel, including types such as carbon manganese steel, bake hardenable steel, dual phase steel, and high strength low alloy (HSLA), is crucial in various applications, notably in the automotive and construction industries.

Significant Market Advancements

Over the past year, the most notable advancement in the high strength steel market has been the development of ultra-high strength steel, which boasts an exceptional strength-to-weight ratio. This advancement has gained considerable traction in the automotive industry. Emerging technologies such as nanocomposite strengthening, advanced heat treatment techniques, and self-healing materials are now being integrated into high strength steel, driving innovation and creating new opportunities in the market.

The demand for high strength steel in construction and automotive sectors continues to rise due to its superior strength-to-weight ratio. This characteristic allows for the construction of lighter, stronger structures, reducing material usage, transportation costs, and enhancing construction efficiency. Additionally, high strength steel's resistance to corrosion and fatigue ensures long-term durability and lower maintenance costs for infrastructure and automotive components.

Government Support and Technological Innovations

Governments worldwide are increasingly utilizing high strength steel in infrastructure projects like bridges, roads, and railways. This adoption promotes its use in the private sector and encourages innovation through funding for research into new high strength steel grades and manufacturing processes.

A key trend in the market is the rapid technological advancements such as ultra-high strength steel and hot stamping technology. Notably, on August 10, 2023, U.S. Steel and Google Cloud announced a partnership to develop generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) for maintenance efficiency. This initiative aims to enhance equipment maintenance processes, improve productivity, and achieve new standards of operational excellence in the steel industry.

Market Restraints

Despite the positive growth, the high cost of steel production remains a significant restraint. Specialized manufacturing processes like hot stamping and laser welding, essential for producing high strength steel, are more expensive than traditional methods. Additionally, the need for higher concentrations of alloying elements, such as manganese, chromium, and vanadium, increases raw material costs.

Market Segmentation Insights

The global high strength steel market is segmented based on type, application, and end-use.

Type: Carbon manganese steel dominates the market due to its balance of strength and cost-effectiveness, making it suitable for a wide range of applications. The HSLA segment is expected to grow steadily, driven by its use in the automotive and infrastructure sectors.

Application: The bumper segment leads the market, as high strength steel is crucial for pedestrian protection and vehicle safety. The body and closure segment is also growing, supported by the need for lighter, stronger automotive components.

End-Use: The automotive industry holds the largest market share, fueled by advancements in manufacturing processes and the demand for lightweight, fuel-efficient vehicles. High strength steel contributes significantly to the automotive industry's sustainability efforts by reducing vehicle weight and improving fuel efficiency.

The high strength steel market is set for continued growth, supported by government investments, technological advancements, and rising demand in key sectors. These factors collectively drive innovation and the development of next-generation materials, positioning high strength steel as a crucial component in the future of construction and automotive industries.

High Strength Steel Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global high strength steel market is fairly fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing a more effective high strength steel product.

ArcelorMittal

United States Steel Corporation

voestalpine

Cleveland-Cliffs

SAIL

POSCO

SSAB

TATA Steel

Nucor Corporation

ThyssenKrupp Steel

High Strength Steel Latest Industry News

On 21 July 2022, ArcelorMittal and Gestamp partnered to develop low-carbon emissions steel for automotive parts. ArcelorMittal's XCarb recycled and renewably produced steel, backed by a third-party verified product carbon footprint declaration, serves as the foundation for this innovative initiative. Gestamp has successfully trialed the first press-Hardenable steel components, including a car's tunnel and seat reinforcements, using XCarb recycled and renewably produced substrate. This partnership aims to reduce the environmental impact of vehicle production while maintaining the high-performance standards required for safety and fuel efficiency.

On 4 March 2021, United States Steel Corporation acquired patents and trademarks for flat-rolled sheet technology from the NanoSteel Company, Inc. This acquisition grants U.S. Steel access to NanoSteel's proprietary alloys, renowned for their exceptional mechanical properties stemming from their unique nano-scale microstructure. These alloys offer an unparalleled combination of extreme strength and enhanced formability, typically only found in lower-strength mild steels. This acquisition positions U.S. Steel to enhance its product portfolio and cater to the rising demand for high-performance materials in these demanding industries.

High Strength Steel Market Segment Analysis

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global high strength steel market on the basis of product type, application, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Carbon Manganese Steel

Bake Hardenable Steel

Dual Phase Steel

High Strength Low Alloy

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Bumper

Body and Closure

Intrusion Beams

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Construction

Automotive

Aviation and Marine

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

