A. Duie Pyle Expands Industry-Leading Northeast Footprint with New Facility Opening in New York City

The Northeast’s premier transportation provider enhances its service offerings in the busiest region in the U.S. supply chain while adding jobs in the Queens borough

WEST CHESTER, Pa., June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A. Duie Pyle (Pyle), a premier, 100-year-old family-owned and operated provider of asset and non-asset-based supply chain solutions, today announces it opened the doors of a new facility in New York City to further enhance its Northeast network and strengthen its position as the leading supply chain solutions provider in the region. The opening of this facility is the company's second expansion in 2024.



Located at 58-60 Page Place, Maspeth, NY 11378, which is situated in the Maspeth community of the Queens borough, the facility will extend access to Pyle’s LTL services and includes 77 LTL service center doors with an on-site fleet maintenance shop, enhancing its ability to service more customers in the New York metropolitan area. Upon its opening, the facility added 25 drivers, 12 dock workers and eight leaders, creating 45 new jobs and boosting the local economy. Pyle plans to have the facility fully staffed by the end of 2024, adding 49 additional jobs and bringing the total number of employees to 94.

The new facility is strategically positioned to efficiently service the most significant and demanding consumer population in the U.S. Pyle also has plans to expand the campus to further accommodate growth in New York City.

“This strategic expansion into Queens allows us to significantly enhance our service offerings in the busiest region of the U.S. supply chain and maintain our commitment to providing first-rate solutions for our customers," said John Luciani, COO of LTL Solutions. “By increasing our network capacity in the New York metropolitan area, we can not only better service our customers, but also fuel local economic growth by boosting job opportunities. We’re one of the few carriers in the industry that services New York City direct, and this further strengthens our network.”

Opening a second service center in the New York metropolitan area allows Pyle to offer earlier deliveries and later pickups, thereby increasing flexibility for customers. Placing service centers within the New York City boroughs enhances efficiency and equips Pyle with the agility to respond quickly to customers’ changing requirements. The expansion not only facilitates access to new market opportunities but also reinforces Pyle’s presence in the region.

For more information on A. Duie Pyle, visit www.aduiepyle.com.

About A. Duie Pyle

A. Duie Pyle is a premier provider of asset and non-asset-based supply chain solutions offering a full range of integrated transportation and distribution services including LTL, Contract Dedicated, Warehousing, and Brokerage Solutions. Headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania, Pyle has been family-owned and operated since 1924 and remains committed to its core values of integrity, service first and empathy. With a focus on delivering exceptional customer service and supporting the growth and success of its employees, A. Duie Pyle continues to lead the way in the logistics industry.

Media Contact

Matt Greenfield

Uproar PR for A. Duie Pyle

mgreenfield@uproarpr.com