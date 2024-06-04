A Look into the Changing Dynamics of Field Service Management Market: Predicted to Hit $29.9 Billion by 2031

Field Service Management Market Size

An increase in demand for Field service dispatch management among small & medium enterprises fuels the field service management market growth.

As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global field service management market was valued at $5.2 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $29.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 19.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Field Service Management (FSM) refers to the coordination and optimization of various operations performed by field service personnel, such as technicians or engineers, who work outside the company premises. FSM encompasses a range of activities aimed at ensuring that field service tasks are performed efficiently and effectively.

Highlights:

• Based on component, the field service management market is categorized into solution and services.

• The solution segment dominated the field service management market in 2021 and is expected to continue steady growth over the analysis period.

• Regionally, North America garnered the highest revenue in 2021 and is predicted to continue this trend during the forecast period.

Factors Driving the Growth of the Field Service Management Market

The global field service management market has witnessed significant growth due to the increase in the adoption of automation and digitalization into field service operations because of the rapid changes in customer demands. Moreover, the rise in demand for mobility powered field service management solutions among technicians for real-time monitoring are expected to foster the growth of the domain during the forecast period. Additionally, the proliferation of connected devices such as smartphones and advent of Internet of Things (IoT) is expected to increase the demand for mobile field service management solutions in the upcoming years.

Market Segmentation:

The global field service management market is classified into various segments based on component, deployment, organization size, industry vertical, and region. By component, the market is divided into solutions and services. The solution segment is further sub-divided into segments such as schedule, dispatch, & route optimization, customer management, work order management, inventory management, service contract management, reporting & analytics, and others. The services segment is further categorized into implementation & integration, training & support, consultancy services. On the basis of deployment, the market is classified into on-premises and cloud.

Moreover, according to organization size the market is classified into large enterprises and small & medium sized enterprises (SMEs). As per industry verticals, the market is categorized into IT & telecom, healthcare & life sciences, manufacturing, BFSI, transportation & logistics, energy & utilities, construction and others.

Key Developments in the Market:

The field service management industry is rapidly incorporating modern technologies such as the integration of AI and machine learning for predictive maintenance. Moreover, the industry is increasingly adopting IoT devices for real-time monitoring and data collection. The implementation of mobile apps for streamlined communication and task management and the utilization of augmented reality for remote assistance and training are expected to drive the domain with extensive opportunities. Additionally, with a growing emphasis on sustainability and efficiency, many companies are optimizing routing algorithms to reduce carbon emissions and enhance service delivery.

Regional Landscape:

The global field service management market is examined across several regions such as Asia-Pacific, North America, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America generated the highest revenue in 2021 and is expected to continue a steady growth during the forecast period due to the increased cloud technology adoption and the rise in the demand for mobility in the field service industry.

Competitive Landscape:

• MICROSOFT CORPORATION

• SALESFORCE.COM

• SAP SE

• PRAXEDO

• OVERIT

• SERVICEMAX

• INFOR

• IFS AB

• COMARCH SA

• ORACLE CORPORATION

Key Questions Answered in the Study

• Which company accounted for the highest market share?

• What are the key opportunities in the market?

• What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

• What are the key technological and market trends shaping the market?

• Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

