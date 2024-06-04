Gold Nanoparticles Market Growing at 23.0% CAGR by 2032 – User demand is Driving Growth
Discover the booming gold nanoparticles market driven by medical advancements, nanotechnology innovations, and rising demand in developing economies.
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global gold nanoparticles market size was USD 6.60 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 23.0% during the forecast period. The global gold nanoparticles market is experiencing significant growth driven by their expanding applications in the medical industry, development of ultra-light materials, and rising demand in developing economies.
Medical Applications of Gold Nanoparticles
Gold nanoparticles are increasingly utilized in medical applications due to their unique properties, including anticorrosive, bacteriostatic, and antioxidative characteristics. These particles are particularly effective in photothermal treatment for cancer and targeted drug delivery, as they can deeply penetrate targeted areas of the body. Their use in clinical chemistry, genomics, biosensors, and phototherapy for cancer cells is also on the rise.
Request a Sample Report with Table of Contents and Figures to click Here: @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/2764
Advancements in Nanotechnology
The growing application of nanotechnology in electronics and medicine is further boosting market growth. Functionalized gold nanoparticles enhance drug delivery systems and medical facilities, making them valuable in targeted drug delivery, antigen detection, and DNA applications. Recent advancements include environmentally friendly methods for producing gold nanoparticles, such as those developed by the Tokyo Institute of Technology using the B3 peptide.
Green Technology and Biotechnology
Progress in green technology and biotechnology is another factor driving the market. Innovative methods, like the one developed by the National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research and Goa University for synthesizing gold nanoparticles from Antarctic bacteria, highlight the trend towards cost-effective, non-toxic, and environmentally friendly solutions.
Market Restraints
Despite their benefits, concerns about the toxicity of gold nanoparticles pose challenges. Issues such as mutagenicity, cytotoxicity, and genotoxicity on human cells and organs could hinder market growth. Companies are investing in research to mitigate these negative effects and ensure the safe use of gold nanoparticles.
Adverse Effects and Investments in Mitigation
Efforts are being made to reduce the adverse effects of gold nanoparticles. For instance, their use as therapeutic agents for cancer, viral infections, diabetes, and cholesterol management is being researched to minimize potential health risks. However, concerns about invasive needle implantation and other side effects remain a challenge.
For More Details On this Report Click Here @https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/gold-nanoparticles-market
Market Trends
A significant trend in the market is the increasing use of gold nanoparticles in targeted drug delivery systems. These particles allow for precise delivery of medicinal substances, improving therapeutic outcomes and minimizing off-target effects. This trend aligns with the growing emphasis on personalized medicine.
Market Segment Insights
Type: The water-soluble segment dominated the market in 2022 due to its stability and versatility in applications like drug administration, imaging, and sensing. Oil-soluble gold nanoparticles are also seeing moderate growth, particularly in energy, coatings, and cosmetics industries.
Application: Targeted drug delivery is expected to hold a significant market share, driven by the efficiency and precision of gold nanoparticles in delivering medication. The imaging segment is also growing steadily, with gold nanoparticles enhancing capabilities in medical diagnostics.
End-Use: The healthcare segment is the largest market for gold nanoparticles, with applications in CT scanning, Raman spectroscopy, and X-ray imaging. The electronics segment is anticipated to grow rapidly, leveraging the electrical conductivity and stability of gold nanoparticles in various electronic components.
To Customized Report Market: @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/2764
Future Outlook
The gold nanoparticles market is poised for continued growth, fueled by advancements in nanotechnology, increasing medical applications, and rising demand in developing economies. However, addressing toxicity concerns and ensuring safe usage will be critical to sustaining this growth.
Gold Nanoparticles Top Companies and Competitive Landscape
The global gold nanoparticles market is fairly fragmented with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective gold nanoparticles products in the market.
Some major players included in the global gold nanoparticles market report are:
Cytodiagnostics Inc.
Goldsol Inc
BBI Solutions
NanoHybrids Inc.
Nanopartz Inc.
Nanosphere Inc.
Nanostellar Inc.
Solaris Nanosciences Corporation
Tanaka Holdings Co., Ltd.
The Metalor Group
Merck KGaA
Meliorum Technologies Inc.
Cline Scientific AB
Aurion
Strem Chemicals Inc.
Gold Nanoparticles Latest Industry News
On 20 April, 2022, researchers at the University of Texas, Dallas created an instant testing kit for viruses that uses a novel technique known Digital PlasMONic Nanobubble Detection (Diamond) to produce results in less than thirty minutes. The technique, which is about 150 times more accurate than conventional quick testing and equals the accuracy of Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests, involves binding gold nanoparticles to antibodies against the virus that is under investigation.
In August 2022, Tanaka Holdings Co. Ltd., introduced a new generation of gold nanoparticles with regulated size and shape for providing improved catalytic capabilities for usage in green chemical applications.
Click Here To Buy Now @https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/2764
Gold Nanoparticles Market Segment Analysis
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global gold nanoparticles market on the basis of type, application, end-use, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Water Soluble
Oil Soluble
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Imaging
Targeted Drug Delivery
Sensors
In Vitro Diagnostics
Probes
Catalysis
Others
End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Electronics
Healthcare
Chemicals
Cosmetics and Personal Care
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Benelux
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
ASEAN Countries
Oceania
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Israel
Turkey
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Uncover the similar study conducted by Emergen Research
Hydroxychloroquine Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/hydroxychloroquine-market
Smart Medical Devices Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/smart-medical-devices-market
Animal Vaccines Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/animal-vaccines-market
Synthetic Gypsum Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/synthetic-gypsum-market
High Strength Steel Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/high-strength-steel-market
Facial Injectable Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/facial-injectable-market
Vitamin D Testing Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/vitamin-d-testing-market
Aesthetic Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/aesthetic-market
Healthcare Consulting Services Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/healthcare-consulting-services-market
Medical Pendant Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/medical-pendant-market
About Us:
Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.
Eric Lee
Emergen Research
+91 90210 91709
sales@emergenresearch.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn