Gold Nanoparticles Market Growing at 23.0% CAGR by 2032 – User demand is Driving Growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global gold nanoparticles market size was USD 6.60 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 23.0% during the forecast period. The global gold nanoparticles market is experiencing significant growth driven by their expanding applications in the medical industry, development of ultra-light materials, and rising demand in developing economies.

Medical Applications of Gold Nanoparticles

Gold nanoparticles are increasingly utilized in medical applications due to their unique properties, including anticorrosive, bacteriostatic, and antioxidative characteristics. These particles are particularly effective in photothermal treatment for cancer and targeted drug delivery, as they can deeply penetrate targeted areas of the body. Their use in clinical chemistry, genomics, biosensors, and phototherapy for cancer cells is also on the rise.

Advancements in Nanotechnology

The growing application of nanotechnology in electronics and medicine is further boosting market growth. Functionalized gold nanoparticles enhance drug delivery systems and medical facilities, making them valuable in targeted drug delivery, antigen detection, and DNA applications. Recent advancements include environmentally friendly methods for producing gold nanoparticles, such as those developed by the Tokyo Institute of Technology using the B3 peptide.

Green Technology and Biotechnology

Progress in green technology and biotechnology is another factor driving the market. Innovative methods, like the one developed by the National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research and Goa University for synthesizing gold nanoparticles from Antarctic bacteria, highlight the trend towards cost-effective, non-toxic, and environmentally friendly solutions.

Market Restraints

Despite their benefits, concerns about the toxicity of gold nanoparticles pose challenges. Issues such as mutagenicity, cytotoxicity, and genotoxicity on human cells and organs could hinder market growth. Companies are investing in research to mitigate these negative effects and ensure the safe use of gold nanoparticles.

Adverse Effects and Investments in Mitigation

Efforts are being made to reduce the adverse effects of gold nanoparticles. For instance, their use as therapeutic agents for cancer, viral infections, diabetes, and cholesterol management is being researched to minimize potential health risks. However, concerns about invasive needle implantation and other side effects remain a challenge.

Market Trends

A significant trend in the market is the increasing use of gold nanoparticles in targeted drug delivery systems. These particles allow for precise delivery of medicinal substances, improving therapeutic outcomes and minimizing off-target effects. This trend aligns with the growing emphasis on personalized medicine.

Market Segment Insights

Type: The water-soluble segment dominated the market in 2022 due to its stability and versatility in applications like drug administration, imaging, and sensing. Oil-soluble gold nanoparticles are also seeing moderate growth, particularly in energy, coatings, and cosmetics industries.

Application: Targeted drug delivery is expected to hold a significant market share, driven by the efficiency and precision of gold nanoparticles in delivering medication. The imaging segment is also growing steadily, with gold nanoparticles enhancing capabilities in medical diagnostics.

End-Use: The healthcare segment is the largest market for gold nanoparticles, with applications in CT scanning, Raman spectroscopy, and X-ray imaging. The electronics segment is anticipated to grow rapidly, leveraging the electrical conductivity and stability of gold nanoparticles in various electronic components.

Future Outlook

The gold nanoparticles market is poised for continued growth, fueled by advancements in nanotechnology, increasing medical applications, and rising demand in developing economies. However, addressing toxicity concerns and ensuring safe usage will be critical to sustaining this growth.

Gold Nanoparticles Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global gold nanoparticles market is fairly fragmented with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective gold nanoparticles products in the market.

Some major players included in the global gold nanoparticles market report are:

Cytodiagnostics Inc.

Goldsol Inc

BBI Solutions

NanoHybrids Inc.

Nanopartz Inc.

Nanosphere Inc.

Nanostellar Inc.

Solaris Nanosciences Corporation

Tanaka Holdings Co., Ltd.

The Metalor Group

Merck KGaA

Meliorum Technologies Inc.

Cline Scientific AB

Aurion

Strem Chemicals Inc.

Gold Nanoparticles Latest Industry News

On 20 April, 2022, researchers at the University of Texas, Dallas created an instant testing kit for viruses that uses a novel technique known Digital PlasMONic Nanobubble Detection (Diamond) to produce results in less than thirty minutes. The technique, which is about 150 times more accurate than conventional quick testing and equals the accuracy of Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests, involves binding gold nanoparticles to antibodies against the virus that is under investigation.

In August 2022, Tanaka Holdings Co. Ltd., introduced a new generation of gold nanoparticles with regulated size and shape for providing improved catalytic capabilities for usage in green chemical applications.

Gold Nanoparticles Market Segment Analysis

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global gold nanoparticles market on the basis of type, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Water Soluble

Oil Soluble

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Imaging

Targeted Drug Delivery

Sensors

In Vitro Diagnostics

Probes

Catalysis

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Electronics

Healthcare

Chemicals

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

ASEAN Countries

Oceania

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Israel

Turkey

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

