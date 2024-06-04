Super Hi-Vision Market to Reach USD 331.8 Billion by 2031 Driven by growing Demand for High-Resolution Displays
Super Hi-Vision Market Size, Share, Growth Drivers and Regional Analysis, Global Forecast 2024 - 2031AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Super Hi-Vision Market Size
The Super Hi-Vision market is growth is projected to reach USD 331.8 billion by 2031. This growth is driven by the Increasing consumer preference for high-resolution displays that deliver an immersive and lifelike viewing experience. The SNS Insider report highlights a market size of USD 61.2 billion in 2023, poised for a significant expansion at a CAGR of 23.53% over the forecast period. This growth is Driven by a confluence of factors, including advancements in display technology, the proliferation of large-screen, high-resolution TVs, and a growing appetite for superior content creation capabilities.
Unveiling a World of Enhanced Visual Experiences
The Super Hi-Vision market stands out with its superior 8K resolution, offering unparalleled image quality, clarity, and detail compared to traditional display technologies. 8K TVs, monitors, and projectors cater to the rising consumer demand for captivating, true-to-life visuals. These Advanced devices boast exceptional precision, rendering images with unparalleled sharpness.
KEY PLAYERS:
- Dell
- RED.com LLC
- BOE Japan
- Ikegami Tsushinki Co. Ltd.
- Sharp Corporation
- Hisense
- Canon Inc.
- Panasonic Corporation
- TCL Corporation
- LG Electronics
- Samsung
Impact of Global Events
The Russia-Ukraine war presents potential challenges for the Super Hi-Vision market. Disruptions in the supply chain, fluctuations in raw material prices, and potential shifts in consumer spending patterns due to economic anxieties are some of the concerns that need to be monitored. The possibility of an economic slowdown also warrants consideration. Reduced consumer disposable income could lead to a decrease in demand for high-end electronics, potentially impacting the adoption rate of Super Hi-Vision technology.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:
The Super Hi-Vision market is segmented by type, with 8K anticipated to register the fastest CAGR. This dominance can be attributed to its exceptional pixel count, boasting around 8,000 pixels and 60 frames per second. Consequently, 8K resolution offers superior picture quality compared to existing HD and 4K formats, delivering visuals that are twice as refined for photos, films, and other media.
By Type
• 8K
• 4K
By Application
• Television broadcasting and commercial electronics
• Camera lenses
• Medical science
• Space science and defense sectors
Recent Developments
- The Super Hi-Vision market continues to witness exciting developments. In January 2023, Sharp unveiled its plans to introduce Roku's OLED TV in the U.S., marking a significant milestone as it presents the first opportunity for consumers to acquire an OLED panel Roku-enabled 4K TV. Additionally, Sharp intends to launch its latest innovation, the Aquos XLED, a QLED TV powered by mini-LED technology.
- June 2022 saw a noteworthy collaboration between Samsung and Microsoft Corporation. This partnership resulted in the integration of the Xbox gaming platform into Samsung's gaming applications, encompassing their Smart Monitor Series, QLEDs, and Neo QLED 4K/8K displays. Through Samsung Gaming Hub, users can access a vast library of over 100 high-quality games directly through the Xbox application, featuring popular titles like Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite.
Regional Developments
The Asia-Pacific region Dominates the Super Hi-Vision market. Japan has played an Important role in driving growth through substantial investments in 8K technology and infrastructure development. This has secured them a leading position in areas such as 8K video licensing and transmission. The China is expected to challenge for dominance soon. China's massive consumer base and established manufacturing capabilities position them strategically to become the global leader in 8K devices. As the technology matures and adoption accelerates, Chinese manufacturers are anticipated to drive down prices, further propelling market penetration. This trend could also pave the way for the emergence of new Chinese brands entering the 8K device landscape.
Key Takeaways
• The Super Hi-Vision Market Study offers a comprehensive analysis of the current market landscape, growth projections, and key trends shaping the future.
• The escalating demand for high-resolution displays is fuelling significant growth in the Super Hi-Vision market.
• 8K technology is poised to dominate the market due to its superior image quality and immersive viewing experience.
• The Asia-Pacific region, led by Japan and China, is expected to remain at the forefront of market growth.
• The impact of global events like the Russia-Ukraine war and potential economic slowdowns need to be factored into market projections.
