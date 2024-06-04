Target Drone Market Exponential Growth by Size, Share, Trends and Future Plans Analysis by 2033
Target Drone Market
The target drone market is growing as a result of increasing adoption of drones for commercial application, increased emphasis on enhancing military training
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global target drone market size was USD 5.2 Billion in 2023 and is expected to register revenue CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. The target drone market is set to experience substantial growth due to increasing adoption across commercial sectors, heightened military training needs, rising defense expenditures, and rapid technological advancements. These key factors are driving the market forward, creating new opportunities and expanding the reach of target drone applications.
Commercial Use of Drones Spurs Market Expansion
Drones have become invaluable across a variety of commercial sectors, including construction, delivery services, insurance, and agriculture. This broadening usage is significantly propelling the growth of the target drone market. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, as of August 2023, there were 352,222 registered commercial drones in the United States alone. Additionally, the consulting firm Seed Scientific estimated the value of drone applications across industries at around USD 127 billion, with the drone industry employing approximately 422,000 people as of November 2021.
Efficient Training Solutions Enhance Military Applications
Target drones are increasingly utilized for threat simulation, providing a cost-effective and efficient solution for military training. The UK Ministry of Defense’s investment of USD 9.37 billion in military aviation equipment and training underscores the importance of these tools. Such investments are aimed at developing adaptable and durable training systems that leverage virtual environments to prepare aircrew for modern combat scenarios.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Drives Innovation
AI technology integration in target drones marks a significant trend in the market, facilitating the development of advanced, autonomous drones. These AI-enabled drones enhance operational efficiency and versatility, driving market growth. The continued advancement and commercialization of AI and machine learning technologies in drones are expected to further boost the target drone market.
Challenges in Battery Technology
Despite the promising growth, the market faces challenges due to the limitations of current battery technology. Drones powered by lithium-ion batteries typically have a limited flight time of 25 to 30 minutes, which restricts their application in sectors requiring longer operational durations, such as defense, agriculture, logistics, and cartography.
Market Segmentation Insights
Engine Type:
Jet Engine Dominance: The jet engine segment held the largest market share in 2023, driven by its efficiency and performance. These drones are extensively used in military, oil and gas, and agriculture for various applications. The demand for jet engine drones is particularly high in rapidly industrializing countries like China, India, and Brazil.
Platform:
Aerial Target Segment: This segment leads the market, experiencing the fastest growth. Unmanned aerial targets (UATs) play a crucial role in military system development, threat identification training, and weapon testing. For example, Kratos Defence & Security Solutions’ BQM-177A Subsonic Aerial Target (SSAT) exemplifies the advanced capabilities of these drones in mimicking modern airborne threats.
Target Drone Top Companies and Competitive Landscape
The global target drone market is fairly fragmented with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective target drone.
Some major players included in the global target drone market report are:
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.
Aero Targets International, LLC
Northrop Grumman
QinetiQ
Airbus
Boeing
Lockheed Martin Corporation
Leonardo S.p.A.
RTX Corporation
Textron Systems
BAE Systems
Meggitt PLC
Thales
Saab AB
Denel Dynamics
Target Drone Latest Industry Updates
In March 2022, Qinteiq received a contract by the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force to supply Banshee Jet 80+ unmanned aerial vehicle targets. According to the agreement, an undisclosed number of Banshee targets will be delivered by the company while providing logistics support, replacement parts, and other platform-related services.
In December 2021, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions was given a $50 million contract by the Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) for the delivery of 65 BQM-177A subsonic aerial targets (SSATs).
Target Drone Market Segment Analysis
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented global target drone market on the basis of mode of operation, platform, engine type, target type, application, build, type, payload capacity, speed, fit, end-use and region:
Mode of Operation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)
Autonomous
Remotely Piloted
Optionally Piloted
Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)
Underwater Target
Sea Surface Target
Ground Target
Aerial Target
Engine Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)
Internal Combustion Engine
Jet Engine
Others
Target Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)
Full-Scale
Sub-Scale
Free-Flying
Towing
Sporting
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)
Combat Training
Target & Decoy
Reconnaissance
Target Identification
Target Acquisition
Build Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)
New Build
Converted
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)
Fixed Wing
Rotary Wing
Payload Capacity Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)
High (>40 Kg)
Medium (20Kg to 40Kg)
Low (<20Kg)
Speed Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)
Less than 100 M/S
More than 100 M/S
Fit Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)
Customized Fit
Line Fit
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)
Commercial
Homeland Security
Defense
Air
Navy
Land
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Spain
Benelux
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
ASEAN Countries
Oceania
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Israel
Turkey
South Africa
Rest of MEA
