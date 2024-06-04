Nova Skin Laser & Wellness Brings Aesthetic Laser Services to Jackson, TN

JACKSON, Tenn., June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nova Skin Laser & Wellness is thrilled to announce its grand opening, bringing powerful aesthetic laser treatments to the heart of Jackson, Tennessee. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Nova Skin Laser & Wellness offers a comprehensive range of aesthetic services, including laser hair removal, skin resurfacing, pigmentation correction, and more. These services utilize advanced laser technology, including the Asclepion MeDioStar ® and DermaBlate ® , backed by Astanza.



"At Nova Skin Laser & Wellness, we are passionate about helping our clients feel confident and empowered in their own skin," said Dr. Shahzad Shah, founder of Nova Skin Laser & Wellness. "We are excited to introduce Jackson to the latest advancements in laser technology, providing safe, effective, and personalized treatments tailored to each individual's unique needs."

The cornerstone of Nova Skin's offerings is Astanza’s advanced aesthetic laser technology. The MeDioStar®, a revolutionary diode laser system , is renowned for its long-lasting hair removal results. This medical-grade technology enables Nova Skin to deliver fast, comfortable treatments with enduring results, making unwanted hair a thing of the past for clients of all skin types and tones.

In addition to laser hair removal, Nova Skin proudly offers skin resurfacing and pigmentation correction services using the DermaBlate® Erbium:YAG laser. This versatile system can perform both fractionated and fully ablative procedures to address various skin concerns, from sun damage and age spots to fine lines, wrinkles, and scars, with minimal downtime and maximum safety.

Nova Skin Laser & Wellness also offers a range of advanced skincare and aesthetic services in addition to laser hair removal, skin resurfacing, and pigmentation correction. These include Hydrafacial with microneedling, Ultherapy from Merz, Softwave, and ultrasound-guided Botox and filler injections. These advanced aesthetic treatments are designed to enhance the skin, providing clients with youthful, radiant results. Whether it is through the deep-cleansing and hydration of Hydrafacial, the non-invasive lifting and tightening from Ultherapy, or the precision of ultrasound-guided injections, Nova Skin Laser & Wellness is dedicated to delivering personalized and effective solutions for all your aesthetic needs.

To schedule a consultation and for more information about Nova Skin Laser & Wellness, visit novaskinlaserandwellness.com or call (731) 330-2221.

About Nova Skin Laser & Wellness

Nova Skin Laser & Wellness is a leading provider of aesthetic laser treatments in Jackson, Tennessee, offering laser hair removal, skin resurfacing, pigmentation correction, and more. Dr. Shah and the Nova Skin team are trained and certified in providing a multitude of treatments using the MeDioStar® and DermaBlate®. Dr. Shah is a member of the internationally recognized American Academy of Aesthetic Medicine , which offers education and training in Aesthetic Medicine.

With Dr. Shah's commitment to excellence and innovation, Nova Skin Laser & Wellness continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in aesthetic enhancement. Contact them today to set up a complimentary consultation.

Contact:

Dr. Shahzad Shah

Nova Skin Laser & Wellness

(731) 330-2221

www.novaskinlaserandwellness.com

About Astanza Laser

Astanza helps build and expand aesthetic businesses by providing unparalleled support alongside advanced laser technology. Our lasers are trusted by healthcare professionals , aesthetic providers , entrepreneurs , med spas , tattoo studios , correctional facilities , and nonprofit organizations worldwide.

Included with every laser purchase is the Astanza Experience, an all-encompassing support system featuring a 3-Business Day Service Guarantee, Lifetime Training and Clinical Support, and a customizable Business Builder System. Astanza’s aesthetic laser technology is comprised of the Trinity , Duality Signature , Eternity TSR , MeDioStar ® , PicoStar ® , DermaBlate ® , and QuadroStarPRO YELLOW laser machines.

Astanza is a certified Great Place to Work ™, named Inc. 2023 Best in Business Services and Correctional Re-Entry Services , ranks #33 on Fortune’s 2023 Best Workplaces in Health Care™ and #49 on Fortune’s 2023 Best Places to Work in Texas™