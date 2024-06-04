Powder Filling Equipment Market Size Analysis, DROT, PEST, Porter’s, Region & Country Forecast Till 2032

Powder Filling Equipment Market

The growing need to replace conventional filling techniques, rising demand for automation adoption throughout packaging lines to enhance productivity

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global powder filling equipment market size was USD 4.91 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period. The powder filling equipment market is witnessing significant growth, driven by the increasing need for automation in packaging lines and the rising demand for efficient filling of antibiotics and medications in the pharmaceutical industry.

Automation Boosts Productivity and Efficiency

The adoption of automation across packaging lines is a key driver of market growth. Automated powder filling equipment enhances productivity, accuracy, and efficiency by reducing human fatigue and breaks. This leads to higher output, improved consumer satisfaction, and increased profitability for packaging plants. Automation also allows the machinery to adapt to changing market demands, such as single-use packets and portable packaging, while reducing labor and maintenance costs.

Pharmaceutical Industry's Influence

The pharmaceutical sector's need for precise filling of antibiotics and medications significantly boosts the market. Powder filling machines are crucial for pharmaceutical manufacturers, ensuring accurate dosage in capsules and tablets, thus minimizing product loss and underdosing. These machines also cater to other powdered products like baby formula, maintaining strict quality and safety standards.

Challenges from Government Regulations

Despite the growth, stringent government regulations pose challenges. These guidelines, aimed at ensuring accuracy, hygiene, safety, and quality, increase manufacturing and maintenance costs. For example, regulations from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) impact the use of powder filling machines for baby formula, requiring strict adherence to safety standards. Such regulations can also affect international trade, presenting operational, financial, and legal hurdles.

Emerging Trends in Beauty Products

An emerging trend in the powder filling equipment market is its growing use in the beauty industry. As the cosmetics sector expands, manufacturers need reliable filling machines to meet the demand for high-quality products. Powder filling machines are essential for dispensing various cosmetics, ensuring precision and minimizing waste. These machines are adaptable, accommodating different container sizes and integrating seamlessly into production lines.

Market Segment Insights

Powder Filling Equipment Types:

Vertical Auger Fillers dominate the market due to their versatility in handling a wide range of powders, ensuring efficiency and precision.

Cup Fillers are gaining rapid market growth due to their high speed and precision, making them suitable for high-volume production.

Operation Types:

Semi-Automatic Machines hold the largest market share, offering flexibility and partial automation for various applications.

Automatic Machines are expected to see robust growth due to their advanced technology and efficiency in handling dry powders and granules.

Applications:

Pharmaceutical Sector: This segment is expected to grow rapidly, driven by the need for accurate packaging of medications to prevent contamination and ensure proper handling.

Food & Beverage Sector: This segment leads the market, with powder filling machines crucial for ensuring consistency in taste, texture, and quality of powdered ingredients.

Powder Filling Equipment Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global powder filling equipment market is fairly fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective powder filling equipment solutions.

Some major players included in the global powder filling equipment market report are:

Spee-Dee Packaging Machinery, Inc.

PAXIOM

AMS Filling

WENZHOU TOTAL PACKS MACHINERY CO., LTD

Konmix Corporation

DL Packaging

Frain Industries

PTI

PER-FIL Industries

All-Fill International Ltd

Zhejiang Jiacheng Machinery Co., Ltd

Pakona

IMA Group

Anchor Mark Pvt Ltd.

Accutek Packaging Companies

COZZOLI MACHINE COMPANY

Romaco Group

Union Kehlibar Ltd

Vista Technopack Machines

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Powder Filling Equipment Latest Industry Updates

On 25 May 2023, VTOPS introduced the new Desktop Powder Auger Filling Machine, featuring a small and user-friendly design, perfect for small-scale industrial and laboratory applications. The desktop powder filling machine can handle a large variety of powdery products from different sectors, including chemicals, medications, and food ingredients. The machine's filling parameters are adjustable, allowing for modification to meet specific product requirements.

On 25 October 2021, GEA introduced a new range of packaging for food and dairy powders or granules. For low-capacity applications, the new GEA SmartFil M1 has been designed to offer a broad variety of filling configurations to satisfy the various needs of the food, dairy, and pet food industries. The GEA SmartFil M1 is set up to fit nearly any application, from dry, fine powders to coarse granular solids, with more than 100 different configurations. With a product size of 25 kg, the new machine has a nominal filling capacity of 120 bags per hour, or three tons per hour.

Powder Filling Equipment Market Segment Analysis

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global powder filling equipment market on the basis of type, capacity, distribution channels, packaging type, operating speed, operation, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Vertical Auger Fillers

Cup Fillers

Gravity Fillers

Vacuum Fillers

Net Weight Fillers

Multi Lane Fillers

Capacity Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Low

Medium

High

Distribution Channels Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Online

Offline

Packaging Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

25 to 4 ml

5 to 10ml

11 ml to 20ml

21ml to 25ml

Operating Speed Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

5,000 to 10, 00 PPH

10,001 to 15, 000 PPH

15,001 to 20,000 PPH

Operation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Automatic

Semi-Automatic

Manual

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Food & Beverages

Chemicals

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics

Agriculture

Homecare

Personal Care

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report or for requesting the customization of the report. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your requirements.

