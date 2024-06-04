Die Attach Materials Market Size Worth USD 2.51 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Die Attach Materials Market

Rising demand from the semiconductor industry is one of the major factors driving market revenue growth

Die Attach Materials Market Size – USD 1.45 Billion in 2022, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.3%, Market Trends – Increasing advancements in development of semiconductors” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global die attach materials market size was USD 1.45 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand from the semiconductor industry is a major factor driving revenue growth of the market. The semiconductor sector is currently witnessing substantial growth, driven by technological advancements that have made high-end electronic devices more accessible to the general public. This, in turn, is driving revenue growth of the die attach materials market. Over recent decades, electronic products have undergone a significant size reduction, resulting in more compact, lightweight, and portable devices.

Furthermore, the shift from analog to digital technology has made electronic devices more cost-effective. Consequently, there has been a notable rise in the demand for consumer electronic products such as smartphones, tablets, Personal Computers (PCs), wearables, augmented and virtual reality devices, consumer appliances, and various other electronics. Moreover, the proliferation of wireless connectivity technologies such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 5G networks, and others has contributed to an increased need for advanced semiconductor components. In addition, the incorporation of automation across various industries has led to enhanced industrial processes, encompassing manufacturing, warehousing, industrial data management, and the adoption of industry 4.0 technologies. These developments have further driven the semiconductor industry, consequently creating a high demand for die attach materials.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The die bonder segment is expected to register a significantly fast revenue growth rate during the forecast period. Die bonders are precision machines, either semi-automatic or fully automatic, that play a specialized role in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. Their primary function is to securely affix the semiconductor chip, commonly known as the ‘die,’ to the substrate, package, or lead frame, typically using adhesive glue, a controlled clean room environment, eutectic material, or solder.

The epoxy segment is expected to register a substantial revenue growth rate over the forecast period. This technology allows for a greater quantity of Input/Output (I/O) connections, as the entire surface of the die can be employed for these connections. Owing to the shorter interconnection pathways compared to wire bonds, it has the potential to increase the device's speed. Moreover, eliminating wire bond loops, leads to a more streamlined and compact device design.

The Light Emitting Diode (LED) segment accounted for a major revenue share in 2022. In LED applications, it is a common practice to use die attach materials to bond the LED chip to a substrate, which is typically crafted from ceramics, metals, or Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs). The selection of the die attach material carries significant importance for a variety of compelling reasons.

Some major companies in the market report include

Sunwoda Electronic Co., Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corporation, LG Energy Solution, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., BYD Company Ltd., Huber Die Attach Materials Batterys LLC, Tesla, C4V, BMW AG, and Hozon New Energy Automobile Co. Ltd.

Emergen Research has segmented the global die attach materials market on the basis of type, technique, application, and region:

Die Attach Materials Type Insights: (Revenue in USD Billion & Volume in Thousand Units; 2019-2032)

Die Bonder

Flip Chip Bonder

Die Attach Materials Technique Insights: (Revenue in USD Billion & Volume in Thousand Units; 2019-2032)

Soft Solder

Eutectic

Epoxy

Others

Die Attach Materials Application Insights: (Revenue in USD Billion & Volume in Thousand Units; 2019-2032)

Optoelectronics

RF & MEMS

CMOS Image Sensors

Logic

LED

Memory

Others

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Die Attach Materials market?

What is the anticipated market valuation of Die Attach Materials industry by 2032?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Die Attach Materials market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Die Attach Materials industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

