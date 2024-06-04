CBCT Dental Imaging Market Report Shows Demand to Boost Industry Growth 2032

CBCT Dental Imaging Market

The steady market revenue growth of CBCT Dental Imaging can be attributed to increasing prevalence of dental disorders and growing demand

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The CBCT Dental Imaging market size reached USD 1.06 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period. The CBCT Dental Imaging market is experiencing robust growth, driven by the increasing prevalence of dental disorders and a rising demand for dental care services and cosmetic dentistry. Advancements in CBCT (Cone Beam Computed Tomography) technology, government and private investments, and the growing adoption of CBCT by healthcare professionals are key factors propelling market expansion.

Obtain Sample PDF Brochure of Report for Better understanding@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/2892

Market Drivers:

Rising Dental Disorders: The growing number of dental problems such as toothaches, cavities, gum disease, tooth decay, and failed implants is significantly boosting the demand for advanced dental imaging modalities like CBCT. According to the WHO's Global Oral Health Status Report of 2022, oral diseases affect approximately 3.5 billion people worldwide, with 2 billion suffering from caries of permanent teeth and 514 million children from caries of primary teeth.

Increased Awareness of Oral Health: Growing awareness about oral health and the associated demand for dental care services and cosmetic dentistry are contributing to market growth. The CBCT scan is crucial for diagnosing dental conditions and planning surgical procedures, prompting manufacturers to introduce innovative CBCT technologies. For instance, DEXIS launched a next-generation CBCT scan built on OP 3D technology on September 18, 2023, enhancing 3D diagnostic capabilities.

Investments and Funding: Significant investments and funding from government and non-government organizations are driving the market. For example, the Delta Dental Community Care Foundation announced $16 million in funding to expand oral health care access in 2023-2024. Additionally, Global Dental Services received $66 million to boost its oral care products businesses in November 2022.

Healthcare Professional Adoption: Increasing adoption of CBCT by healthcare professionals is another growth driver. On May 19, 2023, Owandy Radiology Inc. introduced the I-Max 3D Pro CBCT scanner, designed for face-to-face patient positioning, at the California Dental Association's meeting.

Technological Advancements: Rapid technological advancements, especially the integration of artificial intelligence (AI), are transforming the CBCT dental imaging landscape. AI tools are increasingly being used for 3D data management, enhancing diagnostic accuracy and efficiency. For instance, SoftSmile launched AI-based CBCT analysis in its treatment planning software VISION on August 1, 2023.

Get a Discount On The Purchase Of This Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/2892

Market Challenges:

High Costs: The high cost of CBCT dental imaging equipment is a significant challenge, limiting its widespread adoption in dentistry and hospitals.

Health Risks: Concerns about the side effects of ionizing radiation from CBCT scans pose another challenge. A National Institute of Health study highlighted the potential cancer risks associated with dental CBCT scans.

Regulatory Hurdles: Stringent government regulations require CBCT manufacturers to undergo extensive testing to comply with FDA standards, which can be time-consuming and costly.

Market Segments:

Product Types: The market is segmented into systems, detectors, and software. Detectors, particularly flat panel detectors, dominate the market due to their widespread use in providing 3D structural images of dental anatomy. The software segment is also growing steadily, with cloud-based and AI-powered software playing a crucial role in data management.

Dental Applications: The market is segmented into implantology, oral and maxillofacial surgery, orthodontics, endodontics, general dentistry, periodontics, forensic dentistry, and TMJ disorders. The implantology segment leads in revenue, driven by the need for precise planning and placement of dental implants using CBCT technology. The orthodontics segment is expected to grow robustly, fueled by the demand for treatments like clear aligners.

CBCT Dental Imaging Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global CBCT Dental Imaging market is consolidated with few key players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective CBCT Dental Imaging solutions.

Some major players included in the global CBCT Dental Imaging market report are:

VATECH

Carestream Dental LLC

PLANMECA OY

Dentsply Sirona

Cefla s.c.

MORITA CORP.

PreXion Inc.

Midmark Corporation

Acteon

Air Techniques

Imaging Technologies Ltd

DÜRR DENTAL SE

FONA srl

Owandy Radiology

Genoray Co., Ltd.

Gendex

NewTom

Sinclair Dental/Dentaire

COM

LargeV Instrument Corp., Ltd.

Shenzhen Anke High-tech Co., Ltd. (Anke)

Meyer

apixia Corp.

MEGA’GEN IMPLANT CO.LTD.

Dental Imaging Technologies Corporation.

Trident

CBCT Dental Imaging Latest Industry Updates

On 26 August 2020, PreXion announced the new integration of imaging partner to take PreXion CBCT to the next level with built-in guided surgery integration with no additional software needed for 3DDX integration. This new characteristics of PreXion3D Excelsior CBCT Scanners permits operators to order Surgical Guides and Radiology Reports for their PreXion CBCT scans in just a few clicks.

On 17 August 2023, Dental Axess announced the strategic collaboration with SoftSmile, a technology company focused on delivering best-in-class orthodontic treatment to the industry to offer the SoftSmile’s AI-driven clear aligner treatment planning software, VISION through Dental Axess which will assimilate VISION into its cloud-based data and workflow management platform, Xflow.

Acquire the complete research report on the Global Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cbct-dental-imaging-market

CBCT Dental Imaging Market Segment Analysis

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented global CBCT Dental Imaging market on the basis of Product Type, Patient Position, Technology, Dental Application, End-Use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Systems

Detectors

Image Intensifier Detector (IID)

Flat Panel Detectors (FPD)

Caesium Iodide (CSI-TL)

Godolinium Oxysulfide

Software

Patient Position Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Standing Position

Seated Position

Supine Position

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Large Field of View

Medium Field of View

Small Field of View

Dental Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Implantology

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery

Orthodontics

Endodontics

General Dentistry

Periodontics

Forensic Dentistry

Temporomandibular Joint (TMJ) Disorders

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Academics and Research Institutes

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

Enquire for customization in Report @: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/2892

Look Over transcripts provided by Emergen Research

Surgical Microscopes Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/surgical-microscopes-market

Dental Practice Management Software Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/dental-practice-management-software-market

Infusion System Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/infusion-system-market

Phosphate Rock Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/phosphate-rock-market

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report or for requesting the customization of the report. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your requirements.

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.