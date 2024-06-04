Vinyl Acetate Monomer Market Likely To Experience A Tremendous Growth In Near Future | Emergen Research

Vinyl Acetate Monomer Market

Rising usage in end-use industries and increasing application of vinyl acetate monomer in adhesives and sealants are major factors driving market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global vinyl acetate monomer market size was USD 9.88 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. The global vinyl acetate monomer (VAM) market is experiencing substantial growth, propelled by increasing applications in adhesives, sealants, and various end-use industries such as construction, automotive, and packaging.

Key Drivers of Market Growth

The rise in infrastructure projects and urbanization fuels the construction industry's demand for VAM, essential for adhesives and binders. The packaging industry, responding to the e-commerce boom, relies on VAM for advanced packaging solutions. In the textile sector, VAM is crucial for non-woven fabrics and textile binders, aligning with industry growth.

The automotive sector's increasing need for durable adhesives and coatings further boosts VAM demand, reflecting consumer preferences for advanced automotive products. Improved economic conditions, particularly in emerging markets, drive industrial activities, heightening VAM demand. Additionally, environmental awareness and stringent regulations are prompting research and development efforts towards eco-friendly VAM formulations, reinforcing its critical role across diverse sectors.

Market Challenges

Supply chain disruptions and environmental concerns pose significant challenges to VAM market growth. The reliance on ethylene, derived from fossil fuels and contributing to carbon emissions, raises environmental issues. Strict regulations and the push for sustainable alternatives constrain market expansion, redirecting focus towards eco-friendly substitutes and impacting revenue growth.

Segment Insights

Applications: Polyvinyl Acetate Dominance

The polyvinyl acetate segment held the largest market share in 2022, driven by its extensive use in adhesives, paints, coatings, and textiles. As environmental concerns rise, polyvinyl acetate is preferred for its versatility and eco-friendliness. Its strong bonding properties make it a favorite in construction and packaging industries. Polyvinyl acetate-based emulsions enhance fabric finishes and durability in textiles. The growth in the construction sector and a focus on low-Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) products further boost demand for polyvinyl acetate-based solutions.

End-Use: Construction Sector Leads

The construction sector dominated the VAM market in 2022, driven by polymer modification, adhesive applications, and high-performance paints and coatings. VAM is a key ingredient in adhesives, coatings, and sealants, essential for robust bonding and durability in construction. VAM-based emulsions in paints and coatings provide effective protection against environmental factors, enhancing structures' aesthetic appeal and longevity. The demand for high-quality sealants in construction to prevent water infiltration and ensure structural integrity further drives the market.

Sustainable Construction Practices

The construction industry's emphasis on sustainable and eco-friendly practices is a major factor driving VAM demand. As the industry prioritizes performance, longevity, and environmental consciousness, VAM's role is expected to grow, driving innovation in construction materials and technologies.

Vinyl Acetate Monomer Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global vinyl acetate monomer market is fragmented with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective vinyl acetate monomer solutions.

Some major players included in the global vinyl acetate monomer market report are:

The Dow Chemical Company

Solventis

Dairen Chemical Corp.

Wacker Chemie AG

Celanese Corporation

SAME Chemicals B.V.

Silver Fern Chemical Inc.

The Chemical Company

Sipchem

Celanese Corporation

Vinyl Acetate Monomer Latest Industry News

On December 2022, Showa Denko K.K. announced to license its technology for producing Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) to Asian Paints Limited as part of a formal partnership deal between SDK and KBR, a global engineering and technology solutions company based in the United States. Furthermore, SDK will supply Asian Paints with catalysts for the company's VAM manufacturing.

Vinyl Acetate Monomer Market Segment Analysis

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global vinyl acetate monomer market on the basis of application, end-use, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Polyvinyl Acetate

Polyvinyl Alcohol

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA)

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Solar

Automotive

Building and Construction

Packaging

Textile

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

ASEAN Countries

Oceania

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Israel

Turkey

South Africa

Rest of MEA

