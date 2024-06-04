TurboTenant Launches Lease Agreement Audit AI Tool

Landlords can now leverage AI to reveal hidden legal problems in their leases

FORT COLLINS, Colo., June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TurboTenant, the leading provider of property management software for DIY landlords, released its free Lease Agreement Audit AI Tool to help landlords mitigate legal risks and achieve compliance in every state they operate in.

“We wanted to build a free tool that would be easy to use but provide immense value to any landlord, not just our customers,” said Harrison Stevens, Vice President of Marketing at TurboTenant and landlord.

Through a web-based portal, landlords select the state they want to check their lease agreement against and then upload the document into the AI tool. The tool then scans the document and, in 15 seconds or less, identifies issues related to:

Essential lease information

Rent, late fees, and security deposit laws

General lease provisions

State-specific mandatory disclosures

Contractual terms, and

Fair Housing laws

After the scan, the tool generates a report that shows landlords where their lease is compliant, where it falls short, and tips to solidify it. According to an internal survey, 91% of landlords received actionable information from their reports. Ultimately, TurboTenant created this free tool to provide landlords peace of mind by helping protect their investments through compliant leases.

“We believe that using technology to help self-managing landlords protect their investments is critical to the future of our industry,” Stevens said.

With an eye toward long-term success, TurboTenant’s Lease Agreement Audit AI Tool enables landlords to address potential legal issues before they become problems by leveraging cutting-edge AI technology.

“Innovation is at the heart of what we do, and AI has become a powerful lever across the tech landscape. We’re excited to use this tool to help landlords both big and small,” Stevens said.

About TurboTenant

TurboTenant’s mission is to empower landlords by providing them with the tools they need to thrive, and the Lease Agreement Audit AI Tool is the latest example of this commitment. TurboTenant’s core product functionality serves over 650,000 American landlords by helping them streamline every aspect of the rental process. Core features include rental applications, tenant screening, property marketing, maintenance management, lease agreements, and online rent collection.

