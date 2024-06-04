SERVPRO Welcomes Rajkowski as Chief Marketing Officer

CMO Brings Track Record of Success in Marketing, Brand Strategy, Operations

Gallatin, Tennessee, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Servpro Industries, LLC, (“SERVPRO”) a leading property restoration and construction franchise company, is pleased to announce the addition of Rob Rajkowski as the company’s new chief marketing officer (CMO). Rajkowski brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success to the position.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rob to SERVPRO. His addition will greatly benefit our senior leadership team,” SERVPRO CEO Brett Ponton said. “Rob’s unique background across disciplines — marketing, brand strategy and operations — will allow him to provide valuable guidance for our franchisees and their teams across North America.”

“His ability to foster a culture of innovation and teamwork improves internal operations and translates into stronger relationships with franchises, agency partners, and vendors,” Ponton added.

Rajkowski has held numerous executive positions, most recently as the chief executive officer of Drive Automotive Services, LLC. He brings an extensive background in marketing, brand strategy, and business operations. He served as executive vice president and chief operating officer at Monro, Inc., where he spearheaded the integration of Monro’s operations, marketing, and merchandising functions.

Prior to that, he served in both chief operations and chief marketing officer roles for AAMCO Transmissions—leading the brand strategy and local marketing efforts for more than 600 franchises—and Heartland Automotive Services, the largest franchise operator of more than 600 Jiffy Lube locations in North America.

Rajkowski also worked for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, where he held positions as general manager of retail stores and director of marketing and merchandising, leading retail brand strategy and local marketing.

Previously, he spent 16 years in food and packaged goods with Mars, Inc., holding roles in brand management, business-to-business sales, and category management.

"I am incredibly excited to join the SERVPRO team and contribute to the continued growth and success of such a reputable and dynamic company,” Rajkowski said. “I look forward to working with the talented professionals here to enhance our marketing strategies and drive the SERVPRO brand to new heights."

About SERVPRO®

For more than 50 years, SERVPRO has been a trusted leader in fire and water cleanup and restoration services, construction, mold mitigation, biohazard and pathogen remediation. SERVPRO’s professional services network of more than 2,200 individually owned and operated franchises spans the United States and Canada, responding to property damage emergencies large and small – from million-square-foot commercial facilities to individual homes. When disaster strikes, homeowners, business owners and major insurance companies alike rely on SERVPRO to make it “Like it never even happened.”

Blackstone (NYSE: BX) acquired a majority stake in SERVPRO in 2019 as part of Blackstone’s Core Private Equity strategy, which helps companies in dynamic industries build with Blackstone to become stronger, high-performing businesses.

Kim Brooks Servpro Industries, LLC 615-451-0200 kbrooks@servpronet.com