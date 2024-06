5G Chipset Market Size and Growth Analysis | Market Overview

5G Chipset Market Report

5G Chipset Market to Reach USD 170.5 Billion by 2031, Fueled by Ever-Increasing Demand for High-Speed and Low-Latency Connectivity.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Scope and OverviewThe SNS Insider report reveals that the 5G Chipset Market garnered a value of USD 39.8 Billion in 2023. This market is poised for a remarkable trajectory, reaching a projected value of USD 170.5 Billion by 2031. This translates to a phenomenal Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.95% over the forecast period 2024-2031.The burgeoning demand for high-speed and low-latency 5G infrastructure is a key driver propelling the 5G chipset market forward. These cutting-edge chipsets boast significantly lower latency compared to existing 4G LTE chipsets, paving the way for seamless extension of operational frequencies in existing wireless broadband internet. This translates to a game-changing improvement in data transfer speeds, ranging from 10 to 100 times faster than current technology, with exceptional efficiency.5G chipsets are meticulously designed to deliver unparalleled performance for connected devices. This translates to an overall enhancement in user experience, connectivity, and operational effectiveness across diverse industry sectors. 5G chipsets are not only revolutionizing the telecommunications landscape but are also widely integrated into consumer electronics.Get a Report Sample of 5G Chipset Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/1280 Some of the Major Key Players Studied in this Report are:➤ Broadcom➤ IBM➤ Intel Corporation➤ Nokia Corporation➤ Samsung Electronics➤ Mediatek➤ Xilinx➤ Huawei Technologies➤ Qorvo➤ Infineon Technologies AG➤ Other PlayersSegmentation AnalysisThe 7nm segment reigns supreme in the 5G chipset market, capturing a staggering share of over 53% of the global revenue. This dominance can be attributed to the widespread adoption of 7nm technology in chip design. This innovative technology offers a compelling combination of reduced power consumption, enhanced switching performance, and increased density, all of which are crucial for optimal 5G chipset functionality.The 10nm segment is projected to witness the most impressive growth rate (CAGR) in the coming years. This segment's allure stems from its remarkable ability to integrate a greater number of transistors onto a single chip. This capability is particularly crucial for supporting advanced features like Massive MIMO and beamforming, which necessitate the integration of numerous transistors onto a single chip.Market Segmentation and Sub-Segmentation Included Are:By Type✦ Modems✦ RFICs✧ RF Transceivers✧ RF FE✦ Millimeter Wave Integrated Circuit (mmWave IC)✦ Cellular Integrated Circuit (Cellular IC)✦ OthersBy Deployment Type✦ Smartphone/Tablets✦ Connected Vehicles✦ Connected Devices✦ Broadband Access Gateway Devices✦ OthersBy Processing Node✦ 7 nm✦ 10 nm✦ OthersBy Operating Frequency✦ Sub-6 GHz✦ 24-39 Ghz✦ Above 39 GhzBy Vertical✦ Manufacturing✦ Energy & Utilities✦ Media & Entertainment✦ IT & Telecom✦ Transportation & Logistics✦ Healthcare✦ OthersImpact of Global EventsThe ongoing crisis between Russia and Ukraine has cast a long shadow over the telecommunications and technology sectors, with the 5G chipset market feeling the tremors. Many Western companies have been forced to withdraw from the Russian market, triggering significant operational changes and strategic exits by major global telecom and technology giants like Ericsson and Nokia. These companies are currently grappling with issues concerning sanctions compliance, supply chain disruptions, and rising energy costs, all of which contribute to a market environment characterized by volatility and uncertainty.This uptick in defense-related investments could indirectly benefit the 5G chipset market through a potential increase in spending on telecommunications and technology infrastructure for defense purposes. Furthermore, the heightened focus on cybersecurity in the wake of the surge in cyberattacks associated with the conflict underscores the critical importance of robust and reliable telecommunications infrastructure, particularly within the realm of 5G networks.Key Regional DevelopmentsThe Asia Pacific region reigns supreme in the 5G chipset market, capturing over 39% of the global revenue share. This dominance stems from a two-pronged approach: a surging demand for high-speed connectivity and a fervent embrace of cutting-edge technologies like AI, IoT, and cloud computing. The burgeoning desire for smart manufacturing in developing economies like China and India is expected to act as a major growth catalyst for 5G chipsets.North America is another region poised for significant growth in the 5G chipset market. The widespread deployment of 5G networks in the region is fueling the advancement of groundbreaking technologies like autonomous vehicles, augmented reality, and virtual reality.Get a Discount @ https://www.snsinsider.com/discount/1280 Recent DevelopmentsIn January 2022: In a significant move to solidify its position as a leader in the 5G technology landscape, Huawei Corporation Co. Ltd. unveiled its groundbreaking 5G technology. The company introduced the Huawei 5G CPE Pro and the 5G multi-mode chipset Balong 5000, setting a new benchmark for service quality for Huawei smartphone users.Key Takeaways➤ The 5G chipset market is flourishing, driven by the surging demand for high-speed and low-latency connectivity. 5G chipsets are revolutionizing various industries by enabling faster data transfer speeds, improved operational efficiency, and the development of innovative applications.➤ The 7nm segment currently dominates the market, but the 10nm segment is projected to witness the fastest growth due to its ability to integrate more transistors for enhanced performance and energy efficiency.Table of Contents- Major Key Points1. Introduction2. Research Methodology3. Market Dynamics3.1. Drivers3.2. Restraints3.3. Opportunities3.4. Challenges4. Impact Analysis4.1. Impact of Ukraine- Russia war4.2. Impact of Ongoing Recession on Major Economies5. Value Chain Analysis6. Porter’s 5 Forces Model7. PEST Analysis8. 5G Chipset Market, By Type8.1. Introduction8.2. Trend Analysis8.3. Modems8.4. RFICs8.5. Millimeter Wave Integrated Circuit (mmWave IC)8.6. Cellular Integrated Circuit (Cellular IC)8.7. Others9. 5G Chipset Market, By Deployment Type9.1. Introduction9.2. Trend Analysis9.3. Smartphone/Tablets9.4. Connected Vehicles9.5. Connected Devices9.6. Broadband Access Gateway Devices9.7. Others10. 5G Chipset Market, By Processing Node10.1. Introduction10.2. Trend Analysis10.3. 7 nm10.4. 10 nm10.5. Others11. 5G Chipset Market, By Operating Frequency11.1. Introduction11.2. Trend analysis11.3. Sub-6 GHz11.4. 24-39 Ghz11.5. Above 39 Ghz12. 5G Chipset Market, By Vertical12.1. Introduction12.2. Trend analysis12.3. Manufacturing12.4. Energy & Utilities12.5. Media & Entertainment12.6. IT & Telecom12.7. Transportation & Logistics12.8. Healthcare12.9. Others13. Regional Analysis13.1. Introduction13.2. North America13.3. Europe13.4. Asia-Pacific13.5. The Middle East & Africa13.6. Latin America14. Company Profile15. Competitive Landscape15.1. Competitive Benchmarking15.2. Market Share Analysis15.3. Recent Developments16. USE Cases and Best Practices17. ConclusionAbout UsSNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.Our staff is dedicated to giving our clients reliable information, and with expertise working in the majority of industrial sectors, we're proud to be recognized as one of the world's top market research firms. We can quickly design and implement pertinent research programs, including surveys and focus groups, and we have the resources and competence to deal with clients in practically any company sector.