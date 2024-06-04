5G Chipset Market Size and Growth Analysis | Market Overview
5G Chipset Market to Reach USD 170.5 Billion by 2031, Fueled by Ever-Increasing Demand for High-Speed and Low-Latency Connectivity.AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Scope and Overview
The SNS Insider report reveals that the 5G Chipset Market garnered a value of USD 39.8 Billion in 2023. This market is poised for a remarkable trajectory, reaching a projected value of USD 170.5 Billion by 2031. This translates to a phenomenal Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.95% over the forecast period 2024-2031.
The burgeoning demand for high-speed and low-latency 5G infrastructure is a key driver propelling the 5G chipset market forward. These cutting-edge chipsets boast significantly lower latency compared to existing 4G LTE chipsets, paving the way for seamless extension of operational frequencies in existing wireless broadband internet. This translates to a game-changing improvement in data transfer speeds, ranging from 10 to 100 times faster than current technology, with exceptional efficiency.
5G chipsets are meticulously designed to deliver unparalleled performance for connected devices. This translates to an overall enhancement in user experience, connectivity, and operational effectiveness across diverse industry sectors. 5G chipsets are not only revolutionizing the telecommunications landscape but are also widely integrated into consumer electronics.
Get a Report Sample of 5G Chipset Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/1280
Some of the Major Key Players Studied in this Report are:
➤ Broadcom
➤ IBM
➤ Intel Corporation
➤ Nokia Corporation
➤ Samsung Electronics
➤ Mediatek
➤ Xilinx
➤ Huawei Technologies
➤ Qorvo
➤ Infineon Technologies AG
➤ Other Players
Segmentation Analysis
The 7nm segment reigns supreme in the 5G chipset market, capturing a staggering share of over 53% of the global revenue. This dominance can be attributed to the widespread adoption of 7nm technology in chip design. This innovative technology offers a compelling combination of reduced power consumption, enhanced switching performance, and increased density, all of which are crucial for optimal 5G chipset functionality.
The 10nm segment is projected to witness the most impressive growth rate (CAGR) in the coming years. This segment's allure stems from its remarkable ability to integrate a greater number of transistors onto a single chip. This capability is particularly crucial for supporting advanced features like Massive MIMO and beamforming, which necessitate the integration of numerous transistors onto a single chip.
Market Segmentation and Sub-Segmentation Included Are:
By Type
✦ Modems
✦ RFICs
✧ RF Transceivers
✧ RF FE
✦ Millimeter Wave Integrated Circuit (mmWave IC)
✦ Cellular Integrated Circuit (Cellular IC)
✦ Others
By Deployment Type
✦ Smartphone/Tablets
✦ Connected Vehicles
✦ Connected Devices
✦ Broadband Access Gateway Devices
✦ Others
By Processing Node
✦ 7 nm
✦ 10 nm
✦ Others
By Operating Frequency
✦ Sub-6 GHz
✦ 24-39 Ghz
✦ Above 39 Ghz
By Vertical
✦ Manufacturing
✦ Energy & Utilities
✦ Media & Entertainment
✦ IT & Telecom
✦ Transportation & Logistics
✦ Healthcare
✦ Others
Impact of Global Events
The ongoing crisis between Russia and Ukraine has cast a long shadow over the telecommunications and technology sectors, with the 5G chipset market feeling the tremors. Many Western companies have been forced to withdraw from the Russian market, triggering significant operational changes and strategic exits by major global telecom and technology giants like Ericsson and Nokia. These companies are currently grappling with issues concerning sanctions compliance, supply chain disruptions, and rising energy costs, all of which contribute to a market environment characterized by volatility and uncertainty.
This uptick in defense-related investments could indirectly benefit the 5G chipset market through a potential increase in spending on telecommunications and technology infrastructure for defense purposes. Furthermore, the heightened focus on cybersecurity in the wake of the surge in cyberattacks associated with the conflict underscores the critical importance of robust and reliable telecommunications infrastructure, particularly within the realm of 5G networks.
Key Regional Developments
The Asia Pacific region reigns supreme in the 5G chipset market, capturing over 39% of the global revenue share. This dominance stems from a two-pronged approach: a surging demand for high-speed connectivity and a fervent embrace of cutting-edge technologies like AI, IoT, and cloud computing. The burgeoning desire for smart manufacturing in developing economies like China and India is expected to act as a major growth catalyst for 5G chipsets.
North America is another region poised for significant growth in the 5G chipset market. The widespread deployment of 5G networks in the region is fueling the advancement of groundbreaking technologies like autonomous vehicles, augmented reality, and virtual reality.
Get a Discount @ https://www.snsinsider.com/discount/1280
Recent Developments
In January 2022: In a significant move to solidify its position as a leader in the 5G technology landscape, Huawei Corporation Co. Ltd. unveiled its groundbreaking 5G technology. The company introduced the Huawei 5G CPE Pro and the 5G multi-mode chipset Balong 5000, setting a new benchmark for service quality for Huawei smartphone users.
Key Takeaways
➤ The 5G chipset market is flourishing, driven by the surging demand for high-speed and low-latency connectivity. 5G chipsets are revolutionizing various industries by enabling faster data transfer speeds, improved operational efficiency, and the development of innovative applications.
➤ The 7nm segment currently dominates the market, but the 10nm segment is projected to witness the fastest growth due to its ability to integrate more transistors for enhanced performance and energy efficiency.
Table of Contents- Major Key Points
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Market Dynamics
3.1. Drivers
3.2. Restraints
3.3. Opportunities
3.4. Challenges
4. Impact Analysis
4.1. Impact of Ukraine- Russia war
4.2. Impact of Ongoing Recession on Major Economies
5. Value Chain Analysis
6. Porter’s 5 Forces Model
7. PEST Analysis
8. 5G Chipset Market, By Type
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Trend Analysis
8.3. Modems
8.4. RFICs
8.5. Millimeter Wave Integrated Circuit (mmWave IC)
8.6. Cellular Integrated Circuit (Cellular IC)
8.7. Others
9. 5G Chipset Market, By Deployment Type
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Trend Analysis
9.3. Smartphone/Tablets
9.4. Connected Vehicles
9.5. Connected Devices
9.6. Broadband Access Gateway Devices
9.7. Others
10. 5G Chipset Market, By Processing Node
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Trend Analysis
10.3. 7 nm
10.4. 10 nm
10.5. Others
11. 5G Chipset Market, By Operating Frequency
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Trend analysis
11.3. Sub-6 GHz
11.4. 24-39 Ghz
11.5. Above 39 Ghz
12. 5G Chipset Market, By Vertical
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Trend analysis
12.3. Manufacturing
12.4. Energy & Utilities
12.5. Media & Entertainment
12.6. IT & Telecom
12.7. Transportation & Logistics
12.8. Healthcare
12.9. Others
13. Regional Analysis
13.1. Introduction
13.2. North America
13.3. Europe
13.4. Asia-Pacific
13.5. The Middle East & Africa
13.6. Latin America
14. Company Profile
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Competitive Benchmarking
15.2. Market Share Analysis
15.3. Recent Developments
16. USE Cases and Best Practices
17. Conclusion
About Us
SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.
Our staff is dedicated to giving our clients reliable information, and with expertise working in the majority of industrial sectors, we're proud to be recognized as one of the world's top market research firms. We can quickly design and implement pertinent research programs, including surveys and focus groups, and we have the resources and competence to deal with clients in practically any company sector.
Akash Anand
SNS Insider | Strategy and Stats
+1 415-230-0044
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube