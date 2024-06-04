ABL AVIATION DELIVERS SEVENTH A220-300 SALEAND- LEASEBACK TO AIR FRANCE
ABL Aviation delivers 7th fuel-efficient A220-300 to Air France, solidifying partnership & supporting sustainable fleet goals.DUBLIN , IRELAND , June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ABL Aviation, the independent and dedicated global full-service aircraft asset management firm, has announced the successful delivery of a seventh Airbus A220-300 sale-and-leaseback to Air France which is part of a 13 aircraft mandate. This transaction, completed through a Japanese Operating Lease (JOL) structure on behalf of ABL Aviation ’s Japanese partner, solidifies the strategic partnership between the two companies and supports Air France's ongoing fleet modernization focused on environmental sustainability.
The Airbus A220-300 is a perfect fit for Air France's goals. It is renowned for its exceptional fuel efficiency, which reduces fuel consumption and emissions by up to 25% compared to previousgeneration aircraft. It aligns with Air France's commitment to environmental responsibility. This translates to cleaner skies and a reduced carbon footprint, contributing to a more sustainable future for air travel. In addition to its environmental benefits, the A220-300 boasts a spacious cabin with wider seats and expansive windows, enhancing passenger comfort for short- and medium-haul flights.
"We are delighted to deliver this seventh A220-300 to Air France," said Ali Ben Lmadani, CEO of ABL Aviation. "This transaction strengthens our longstanding partnership and reflects our shared commitment to advancing the aviation industry towards a more sustainable future." "ABL Aviation remains committed to supporting Air France's fleet renewal initiative with fuel-efficient aircraft and connecting airlines with investors who can fuel their growth."
ABL Aviation's proven track record in aircraft asset management bridges the gap between investors and airlines. Their strategic approach of aligning investment and operational goals continues to play a vital role in driving innovation within the global aviation sector, meeting the ever-evolving demands of international air travel.
Marketing Team
ABL Aviation
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
YouTube