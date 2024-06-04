Mobilicom CEO Oren Elkayam to Advocate for Uncrewed Systems at AUVSI's Hill Day in Washington, D.C.

Elkayam joins other industry leaders in Washington, D.C. to champion regulations supportive of the growth of autonomous technologies

Mobilicom to offer its expertise in cybersecurity and field-proven solutions in meetings with key Members of Congress, the Congressional Unmanned Systems Caucus, and relevant House and Senate committees

Shoham, Israel, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobilicom Limited (Nasdaq: MOB, MOBBW), a provider of cybersecurity and robust solutions for drones and robotics, today announced that Oren Elkayam, CEO and Co-founder of Mobilicom, is set to attend the Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International ( AUVSI )’s Hill Day on June 4th in Washington, D.C. Through Mobilicom’s membership on AUVSI’s Air Advocacy Committee, Elkayam will join other industry leaders in engaging directly with policymakers to support laws and regulations that promote the deployment of uncrewed and autonomous systems for business and societal benefit.

AUVSI's annual Hill Day brings together members from its Defense, Air, Maritime, Ground, and Cyber Advocacy Committees to engage with lawmakers on policies enabling the deployment of uncrewed systems for the benefit of American communities. This event offers a vital platform for AUVSI Advocacy members to address industry updates, legislation, and priorities with lawmakers. Representatives from these committees ensure comprehensive coverage of issues vital to advancing uncrewed systems. Elkayam and other attendees will participate in multiple meetings with key Members of Congress, the Congressional Unmanned Systems Caucus, and relevant House and Senate committees. As a member of the AUVSI Cyber Working Group, Mobilicom brings deep knowledge of security issues.

“Mobilicom has expertise in developing field-proven, cyber-secure technologies for autonomous vehicles,” Elkayam stated. “We look forward to contributing to the dialog with U.S. policymakers regarding regulations that promote secure, safe, and beneficial operation of uncrewed systems.”

About AUVSI

The Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) — the world's largest non-profit organization dedicated to the advancement of uncrewed systems and robotics — represents corporations and professionals from more than 60 countries involved in industry, government, and academia. AUVSI members work in the defense, civil, and commercial markets.

About Mobilicom

Mobilicom is a leading provider of cybersecure robust solutions for the rapidly growing defense and commercial drones and robotics market. Mobilicom’s large portfolio of field-proven technologies includes cybersecurity, software, hardware, and professional services that power, connect, guide, and secure drones and robotics. Through deployments across the globe with over 50 customers, including the world’s largest drone manufacturers, Mobilicom’s end-to-end solutions are used in mission-critical functions.

For investors, please use https://ir.mobilicom.com/

For company, please use www.mobilicom.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses how it looks forward to contributing to the dialog with U.S. policymakers regarding regulations that promote secure, safe, and beneficial operation of uncrewed systems. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Mobilicom Limited’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Mobilicom Limited undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

For more information on Mobilicom, please contact: