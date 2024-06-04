A New Era for Coaching: AIIR Consulting CEO Brings Expertise to 2024 NYU Coaching and Technology Summit

PHILADELPHIA, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO: Jonathan Kirschner, Psy.D., founder and CEO of AIIR® Consulting, a global coaching and leadership development firm



WHAT: Will participate in a panel discussion during the 2024 NYU Coaching and Technology Summit.



WHEN: The summit is scheduled for Thursday, June 6 and Friday, June 7, 2024.



Dr. Kirschner will take the stage on Thursday at 1:35 p.m. ET.



WHERE: 2024 NYU Coaching and Technology Summit



The Kimmel Center for University Life



60 Washington Square South



New York, N.Y.



For more information, visit https://www.sps.nyu.edu/homepage/academics/divisions-and-departments/division-of-programs-in-business/human-capital-management/coaching-and-technology-summit.html.





DETAILS:



Focused on digital coaching and human development technology, the NYU Coaching and Technology Summit will bring together experts and innovators in the coaching space from around the world later this week. During the event’s opening panel, Jonathan Kirschner, Psy.D., founder and CEO of AIIR® Consulting, will join moderator Anna Tavis, Ph.D., Clinical Professor and Chair of the Human Capital Management Department at NYU’s School of Professional Studies, and other industry voices for a conversation on this new era of coaching.

Dr. Kirschner and the panelists will consider the changing landscape of digital coaching, including the latest challenges and concerns and the continued impact of artificial intelligence. Throughout the discussion, Dr. Kirschner will share his thoughts about what these changes mean for executive leadership performance and their organizations, specifically in today’s rapidly evolving market.

Summit attendees will also have the opportunity to connect while learning more about the latest in digital coaching technology during the expo happy hour, sponsored by AIIR, on Thursday at 4:35 p.m.

For event information, including registration, visit https://www.sps.nyu.edu/homepage/academics/divisions-and-departments/division-of-programs-in-business/human-capital-management/coaching-and-technology-summit.html.

ABOUT AIIR® CONSULTING

AIIR® Consulting is the premier provider of tech-enabled leadership solutions. Leveraging business psychology, a proprietary methodology, technology, and a global community of expert coaches and consultants, AIIR delivers high-impact solutions that help leaders and organizations navigate the challenges they face and shape a better future. Connect with us on LinkedIn, or learn more at https://aiirconsulting.com.

Media Contact: Jeanne Achille The Devon Group for AIIR Consulting aiir@devonpr.com