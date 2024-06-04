Creative Realities to Be Included in Russell Microcap Index

LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative Realities, Inc. (“Creative Realities”, “CRI”, or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CREX), a leading provider of digital signage and media solutions, today announced that it is set to join the Russell Microcap Index at the conclusion of the 2024 Russell annual reconstitution, effective at the open of equity markets on Monday, July 1, according to a preliminary list of additions posted Friday, May 24.

The annual Russell reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest US stocks as of Tuesday, April 30, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the Russell Microcap Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

“We are pleased to announce our upcoming inclusion in the Russell Microcap Index, reflective of our growing stature in the industry and improving underlying performance,” said Rick Mills, Chief Executive Officer. “This designation paves the way for consideration of the Company’s stock across a large number of funds that look to Russell for guidance and index composition, and we are grateful for the increased exposure this will likely provide. Being added to the Russell Microcap Index is another great stepping stone as we continue our path to record results this year.”

About Creative Realities, Inc.

Creative Realities helps clients use place-based digital media to achieve business objectives such as increased revenue, enhanced customer experiences, and improved productivity. The Company designs, develops and deploys digital signage experiences for enterprise-level networks, and is actively providing recurring SaaS and support services across diverse vertical markets, including but not limited to retail, automotive, digital-out-of-home (DOOH) advertising networks, convenience stores, foodservice/QSR, gaming, theater, and stadium venues.

About FTSE Russell

FTSE Russell is a leading global provider of benchmarking, analytics, and data solutions for investors, giving them a precise view of the market relevant to their investment process. A comprehensive range of reliable and accurate indexes provides investors worldwide with the tools they require to measure and benchmark markets across asset classes, styles, or strategies.

FTSE Russell is wholly owned by London Stock Exchange Group.

