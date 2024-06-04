Radisson Appoints Matt Manson as President & Chief Executive Officer and Director

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSX-V: RDS, OTCQB: RMRDF) (“Radisson” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Matt Manson as President and Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors, effective July 1st, 2024.

Mr. Manson has over 30 years of international mining experience and brings an accomplished background in all aspects of the mining business including: exploration, permitting, mine development, financing, operations and capital markets.

Prior to joining Radisson, from 2019 to 2024, Mr. Manson led the exploration, development and construction of the Valentine Gold Project at Marathon Gold Corporation until its business combination with Calibre Mining Corporation, a transaction with equity value consideration totalling C$345 million. Before Marathon, from 2008 to 2018, Mr. Manson served as President and CEO of Stornoway Diamond Corporation, responsible for the financing and development of the C$800 million Renard Project, Quebec’s first diamond mine.

Mr. Manson has been widely recognized by the broader mining industry, having been named Northern Miner 2017 Mining Person of the Year, as well as receiving the 2015 PDAC Viola Macmillan Award for leadership in management and financing with respect to exploration and development of mineral resources.

Mr. Manson holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Geophysics from the University of Edinburgh and has a MSc and a PhD in Geology - both from the University of Toronto.

“We are thrilled to welcome Matt to the team as our new President & CEO and member of the board. With his capital markets and operational management experience in the mining and metals industry, he brings a wealth of expertise and a proven-track record of success,” commented Denis V. Lachance, Chair of the Board. “We are confident that with his leadership and experience across the life cycle of several mining projects, he is the right person to take Radisson to the next level and build significant value for our shareholders as we continue to grow and advance our O’Brien gold project.”

“I am very pleased to be joining Radisson and look forward to working with the team to continue advancing the Company through its next phases of growth and development,” commented Matt Manson. “Radisson’s O’Brien gold project is a high-quality asset blessed by high grades, significant resource growth potential, existing infrastructure, and a location at the heart of Quebec’s prolific Abitibi gold mining district. The technical work completed to date has been excellent, and I look forward to engaging with the Company’s stakeholders to provide our vision on the path forward for Radisson.”

Concurrent with the appointment of Mr. Manson, the Company announces the grant of 1,300,000 stock options at a price of $0.18 which shall be exercisable for a period of 5 years from the date of grant.

Radisson Mining Resources Inc.

Radisson is a gold exploration company focused on its 100% owned O’Brien project, located in the Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp along the world-renowned Larder-Lake-Cadillac Break in Abitibi, Québec. The Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp has produced over 25,000,000 ounces of gold over the last 100 years. The project hosts the former O’Brien Mine, considered to have been Québec’s highest-grade gold producer during its production.

For more information on Radisson, visit our website at www.radissonmining.com or contact:

Denis V. Lachance

Chair of the Board, Interim President and CEO

819-806-3340

dlachance@radissonmining.com

Kristina Pillon

Manager, Investor Relations

604.908.1695

kpillon@radissonmining.com

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release including, but not limited to, those relating to the intended use of proceeds of the Offering, the development of the O’Brien project and generally, the above “About Radisson Mining Resources Inc.” paragraph which essentially describes the Corporation’s outlook, constitute “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the time of this press release. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Corporation as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect, and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements and future events, could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. A description of assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information and a description of risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in Radisson’s disclosure documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved or that assumptions do not reflect future experience. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management’s endeavours to develop the O’Brien project and, more generally, its expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as a number of important risk factors and future events could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from the beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates, assumptions and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those made in our other filings with the securities regulators of Canada. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.