Portable Oxygen Kit Market Updates : Projected to Surpass USD 35.8 Billion by 2031

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Portable Oxygen Kit Market," The portable oxygen kit market size was valued at $18.7 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $35.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7% from 2022 to 2031.

The global portable oxygen kit market is segmented based on end user and key geographical regions. It also incorporates the different segments and sub-segments in the form of tabular and graphical formats for better understanding. Market participants and investors can use the breakdown and formulate strategies based on the highest revenue, and the fastest-growing areas mentioned in the report.

Thus, by end user, the healthcare segment held a market share of over 40% in 2021 and will continue to dominate through 2031. At the same time, the home application segment would exemplify the highest growth rate of 8% CAGR. 1% over the course of the forecast period. The other segment that was discussed in the report relates to home aerospace & automotive.

According to region, the North American market accounted for around one-third of overall revenue in 2021 and is expected to hold the majority of the market by 2031. Meanwhile, throughout the course of the projection period, the Asia-Pacific region would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 8.2%. LAMEA and Europe are among the other regions covered in the research.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the portable oxygen kit market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing portable oxygen kit market size.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the portable oxygen kit market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global portable oxygen kit market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

DeVilbiss Healthcare,

Inova Labs Inc.,

NIDEK Medical Products Inc.,

O2 Concepts,

Teijin Limited,

Koninklijke Philips N.V.,

Invacare Corporation,

Worthington Industries,

Inogen Inc.,

and Chart Industries

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global portable oxygen kit market trends by thoroughly studying different aspects of the market including major segments, market statistics, market dynamics, regional market outlook, investment opportunities, and top players working towards growth of the market. The report also sheds light on the present scenario and upcoming trends & developments that are contributing to growth of the market. Moreover, restraints and challenges that hold power to obstruct the market growth are also profiled in the report along with the Porter’s five forces analysis of the market to elucidate factors such as competitive landscape, bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, threats of new players, and emergence of substitutes in the market.

