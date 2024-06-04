Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market Demand Will Reach a Value of $2.7 billion by the Year 2032, At a CAGR of 11.5%

unmanned surface vehicle market

Unmanned surface vehicles (USVs) are water vessels designed to navigate the water's surface without human crews.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 𝐔𝐧𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 size was valued at $0.92 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $2.7 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2023 to 2032. The global unmanned surface vehicle market is experiencing growth due to several factors, including a rise in demand for ocean data mapping, increasing maritime security and surveillance, and growing environmental monitoring and disaster response.

Unmanned surface vehicles (USVs) are autonomous watercraft that operate without a human operator on board. They can be used to navigate on the surface of the water, collect data, conduct surveys, conduct research, or perform other tasks independently or under the control of a remotely operated vehicle (ROV). USVs come in a variety of shapes and sizes. They are equipped with sensors and cameras, as well as other technologies to help them perform their specific tasks. USVs are becoming more and more popular because they are efficient, versatile, and capable of operating in challenging or hazardous environments.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞

Atlas Elektronik GmbH

ECA Group

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Israel Aerospace Industries

Kongsberg Maritime

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Liquid Robotics

Maritime Robotics

SeaRobotics Corp.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global unmanned surface vehicle market. These players have adopted various strategies such as collaboration, acquisition, investment, agreement, product launch, partnership, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report helps determine the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

The global unmanned surface vehicle market size is experiencing growth due to several factors, including a rise in demand for ocean data mapping, increasing maritime security and surveillance, and growing environmental monitoring and disaster response. However, the development of collision avoidance systems, networking issues, limited endurance and range constrain unmanned surface vehicle applications hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, increased capital expenditure of companies in the offshore oil and gas industry, and the development of an unmanned surface vehicle for autonomous navigation in a paddy field are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the unmanned surface vehicle market during the forecast period.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for two-fifths of the global unmanned surface vehicle market. Due to an increase in enthusiasm for Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs) in the realm of scientific exploration and environmental surveillance, researchers and institutions. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to maintain dominance during the forecast period. The same region is also expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 13.6% from 2023 to 2032. Owing to a rise in the investment in R&D efforts by government and private entities to improve USV capabilities and expand their range of applications.

By size, the less than 11 meters segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global unmanned surface vehicle market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is due to an increase in demand for compact USVs in various industries due to the growing popularity of small USVs in research and environmental monitoring. However, the more than 26 meters segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 12.6% from 2023 to 2032. Owing to the rise in number of nations prioritizing the protection of maritime borders and critical infrastructure.

