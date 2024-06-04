Copper Fungicides Market to Reach USD 500.26 Billion by 2031 Driven by Increasing Demand for Food Production
"Protecting Crops: Analyzing the Copper Fungicides Market - Trends, Applications, and Innovations in Sustainable Disease Control for Agriculture."TEXES, AUSTIN, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SNS Insider report estimates the Copper Fungicides Market size at USD 335.65 billion in 2023, with a projected CAGR of 5.10% to reach USD 500.26 billion by 2031. The copper fungicides market is driven by factors such as increasing demand for crop protection solutions due to the growing global population and food security concerns. Additionally, the prevalence of fungal diseases in plants, coupled with the expansion of agriculture into new areas, stimulates market growth. Regulatory policies promoting sustainable agricultural practices and the adoption of environmentally friendly fungicides also influence market dynamics.
Technological advancements leading to the development of innovative formulations and improved efficacy further shape the market landscape. Moreover, changing climatic conditions and the emergence of new fungal strains contribute to market fluctuations. Competitive pricing strategies, mergers and acquisitions among key players, and investments in research and development activities are significant trends observed in the market, impacting its overall dynamics.
Some of the Key Players Included are:
• Corteva
• UPL Ltd. India
• Nufarm, Certis USA LLC
• Albaugh LLC
• Bayer AG
• Isagro S.p.A.
• ADAMA
• Quimetal
• Cosaco
• Cinkarna Celje dd
• Nordox AS
• and other
Segment Analysis
In 2023, the copper hydroxide segment held industry dominance, accounting for the largest share of 32.0% of total revenue. This growth is attributed to its effective fungicidal application in major fruits and vegetable crops compared to alternatives. The increasing demand for copper hydroxide has prompted companies to introduce new products to meet this demand. For example, Bayer AG, a prominent producer of copper fungicides, manufactures copper hydroxide marketed under the brand name "Blue Shield." This formulation effectively shields crops from diseases like peppery leaf spots, downy mildew, black rot, and ring spot in pears, apples, and citrus fruits, as well as anthracnose and bacterial black spot in mangoes.
By Chemistry
• Copper Hydroxide
• Copper Oxychloride
• Copper Sulphate
• Cuprous Oxide
• Others
By Application
• Fruits & Vegetables
• Oilseeds & Pulses
• Cereals & Grains
• Others
Competitive Insights
In the global copper fungicides market, competition is intense among numerous key players aiming to differentiate themselves. These companies employ diverse strategies including product enhancements, partnerships, acquisitions, and expansions to enhance their market presence. Emphasizing research and development, they strive to introduce innovative copper fungicide formulations that are more effective and environmentally friendly. Collaborations with agricultural research institutes and universities bolster their product offerings. Moreover, responding to rising demand for sustainable agriculture, companies are investing in organic copper fungicides to tap into this expanding market segment.
Recent Developments
June 2023: Corteva Agriscience launched its inaugural integrated research laboratory for crop protection and seed in the EMEA region, with a focus on driving innovation and sustainability.
February 2022: Bharat Certis AgriScience Ltd. launched Kocide 3000, a highly effective Copper Fungicide. And in
May 2021: Giorgio Basile sold Piemme S.r.l. to Gowan Co., a significant move in the crop protection industry.
Impact of Russia-Ukraine War on Copper Fungicides Market
The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the production and availability of copper fungicides, widely utilized in agriculture to combat fungal diseases in crops. The conflict affected the copper fungicide market by disrupting its supply chain. Ukraine, a significant global copper producer, faced disruptions in mining and production, impacting the availability of copper-based products, including fungicides. Mine closures and transportation interruptions led to a shortage of copper fungicides, posing challenges for farmers reliant on these products for crop protection. Additionally, geopolitical tensions and uncertainty from the war hindered international trade, resulting in import/export restrictions, elevated tariffs, and political instability, further limiting access to or increasing prices of copper fungicides.
Regional Analysis
In 2023, Europe commanded a substantial 59.2% revenue share in the Copper Fungicides Market. Renowned for its advanced farming methods and commitment to crop protection, Europe benefits from a robust agricultural sector. Favorable regulatory policies have propelled market growth, with stringent regulations driving the adoption of environmentally friendly alternatives like copper fungicides. The European Union's dedication to sustainable agriculture and strict pesticide residue standards have further boosted demand for copper fungicides in the region.
Key Takeaways:
• The global copper fungicides market is poised for significant growth fueled by need for strong fungal resistance in crops.
• Strategic alliances, cooperative ventures, investments, product introductions, and advancements among companies play a pivotal role in securing essential components, expertise, and market positioning.
• the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to lead in the Copper Fungicides Market, with a significant CAGR, driven by increasing demand in agriculture and horticulture.
