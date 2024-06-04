Conformal Coatings Market to Reach USD 1.60 Billion by 2031 Driven by Rising Production of Electronic Devices
"Shielding Excellence: Exploring the Conformal Coatings Market - Trends, Applications, and Innovations in Electronic Protection Solutions."TEXES, AUSTIN, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SNS Insider report estimates the Conformal Coatings Market size at USD 1.02 billion in 2023, with a projected CAGR of 5.70% to reach USD 1.60 billion by 2031.
The market is propelled by several factors, including the surging demand for electronics, advancements in coating technologies, and the necessity for reliable protection against environmental elements. The rising production of electronic devices, coupled with advancements in coating technologies and the emergence of new applications, contributes to market expansion. Key to this growth is the increasing adoption of electronic devices and the demand for heightened reliability and longevity. As the electronics industry progresses, the protection and reliability of intricate electronic components become increasingly critical. Conformal coatings provide a cost-effective solution, shielding delicate circuitry from corrosion, dust, and other contaminants, thereby extending the lifespan of electronic products.
Furthermore, the market has been expanded by increasing environmental regulations and a growing emphasis on sustainability. Conformal coatings with low volatile organic compound (VOC) content and eco-friendly formulations are gaining traction as manufacturers seek to reduce their environmental impact and comply with stringent regulations. This has spurred the development of environmentally friendly conformal coating materials that offer high performance while minimizing harm to the environment.
Get a Report Sample of Conformal Coatings Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4100
Some of the Key Players Included are:
• Chemtronics
• Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
• B. Fuller Company
• Electrolube
• MG Chemicals
• Dow
• Chase Corp.
• Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.
• KISCO LTD
• Dymax Corporation
• ALTANA
• Europlasma NV
• and other
Segment Analysis
Based on type of conformal coatings the market is segmented into epoxy, acrylic, silicone, urethane, parylene and others. The acrylic segment dominates the market, driven by high demand from the electronics manufacturing sector. These coatings are widely used in automotive, consumer electronics, and other industries due to their ease of application and simple processing. While acrylic coatings have limited resistance to petroleum-based solvents and alcohols, they are relatively easy to repair. They offer moisture resistance similar to polyurethane and silicone, excellent mechanical and electrical properties, and good thermal stability within a temperature range of approximately -59°C to 132°C. With an impressive dielectric strength of around 1,500 volts/mil, acrylic coatings are cost-effective, making them a preferred choice across various end-use industries.
By Product
• Epoxy
• Acrylic
• Silicone
• Urethane
• Parylene
• Others
By End-use Industry
• Aerospace & Defense
• Consumer Electronics
• Industrial
• Automotive
• Medical
• Telecommunication
• Others
Competitive Insights
Key market players are investing in research to develop innovative conformal coating materials with enhanced properties like resistance to harsh environments and increased longevity. They are also expanding their offerings to provide customizable solutions tailored to the unique needs of various industries. Additionally, top companies are focusing on developing environmentally friendly conformal coatings to meet regulatory requirements and address the growing demand for sustainable products. Furthermore, leading companies are implementing automation and robotics in the manufacturing process to enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and improve coating quality.
Make Enquiry About Conformal Coatings Market Report@ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/4100
Recent Developments
June 2023: Henkel established a distribution agreement with Labori International, retaining oversight of the brand's operations during a transitional phase.
July 2023: Chase Corporation confirmed engagement in a definitive acquisition agreement by an affiliate of KKR, a prominent global investment firm.
March 2023: Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. introduced "KE-5641-U," a new silicone rubber designed for insulation covering in automotive high-voltage cables.
November 202: Specialty Coating Systems, Inc. (SCS) completed the acquisition of Comelec SA, a Swiss company renowned for expertise in Parylene, Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD), and multilayer coating services.
Impact of Russia-Ukraine War on Conformal Coatings Market
The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has injected significant uncertainty into the conformal coatings market. Ukraine's pivotal role in the global supply chain for essential raw materials, such as polymers and specialty chemicals, makes any disruptions in supply chains a potential cause for shortages and price fluctuations in the conformal coatings market. Additionally, escalating geopolitical tensions may disrupt trade relationships and regulatory environments, further complicating the market landscape and impacting supply availability and pricing strategies.
Moreover, manufacturing operations and logistics networks in the region could face disruptions, potentially leading to delays in production and distribution of conformal coatings. Overall, the Russia-Ukraine conflict poses significant risk factors that could influence the stability and growth of the conformal coatings market in the foreseeable future.
Regional Analysis
In 2023, Asia Pacific dominated the global conformal coatings market, holding over 49% of revenue share. The region, home to leading electronics manufacturers like China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan, benefits from a thriving electronics industry driven by consumer demand, innovation, and supportive policies. With robust industrial infrastructure and cost-competitive advantages, including lower labor costs and access to raw materials, Asia Pacific produces conformal coatings at competitive prices. Additionally, the region leads in technological advancements, focusing on performance, reliability, and environmental sustainability through investments in nanotechnology and eco-friendly formulations.
Key Takeaways:
• The global conformal coatings market is anticipated for significant growth fueled by rising demand for high-end applications necessitating conformal coating is on the uptick.
• Strategic partnerships, collaborations, product launches and product developments are crucial for securing parts, components, and expertise.
• The Asia Pacific region will likely maintain its dominance due to huge spending in the electronics industry.
Buy the Latest Version of Conformal Coatings Market Report 2024-2031 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/4100
About Us:
SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.
Contact Us:
Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy
info@snsinsider.com
Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US) | +91-7798602273 (IND)
Akash Anand
SNS Insider
+1 415-230-0044
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram