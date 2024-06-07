Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,172 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,689 in the last 365 days.

Yaegaki Sake & Spirits, Inc. "Mu Junmai Daiginjo " Wins Gold at the International Wine & Spirit Competition 2024

Yaegaki Sake & Spirits, Inc. "Mu Junmai Daiginjo " Wins Gold at the International Wine & Spirit Competition 2024

TOKYO, JAPAN, June 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- -Yaegaki Sake & Spirits, Inc. has won multiple awards at the prestigious international alcohol competition, the "International Wine & Spirit Competition 2024."

Yaegaki Sake & Spirits, Inc. (Headquarters: Hayashida-cho, Himeji City, Hyogo Prefecture; President: Yusuke Hasegawa) is pleased to announce that it has received multiple awards at the highly esteemed international alcohol competition, the "International Wine & Spirit Competition 2024" (hereafter referred to as IWSC).

Gold: Mu Junmai Daiginjo
Silver: Mu Black Junmai Daiginjo
https://www.yaegaki.com/sake/us/premiumsake/

[Judges' Tasting Comments for Mu Junmai Daiginjo]
Enticing aromas of a beautiful nama, leading to a palate of soy sauce, creaminess, and harmonious umami.

The texture is generous, elegant, and balanced in its great finish. Rich complexity throughout.

The IWSC, established in 1969 in the United Kingdom, is widely recognized as one of the world's top three alcohol competitions for evaluating the quality of alcoholic beverages globally. Judging is conducted by experts from various countries, and award-winning beverages are internationally recognized for their high quality.

PR
Yaegaki Corporation of USA
+1 888-9697642
email us here

You just read:

Yaegaki Sake & Spirits, Inc. "Mu Junmai Daiginjo " Wins Gold at the International Wine & Spirit Competition 2024

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more