Yaegaki Sake & Spirits, Inc. "Mu Junmai Daiginjo " Wins Gold at the International Wine & Spirit Competition 2024

Yaegaki Sake & Spirits, Inc. (Headquarters: Hayashida-cho, Himeji City, Hyogo Prefecture; President: Yusuke Hasegawa) is pleased to announce that it has received multiple awards at the highly esteemed international alcohol competition, the "International Wine & Spirit Competition 2024" (hereafter referred to as IWSC).

Gold: Mu Junmai Daiginjo

Silver: Mu Black Junmai Daiginjo

https://www.yaegaki.com/sake/us/premiumsake/

[Judges' Tasting Comments for Mu Junmai Daiginjo]

Enticing aromas of a beautiful nama, leading to a palate of soy sauce, creaminess, and harmonious umami.

The texture is generous, elegant, and balanced in its great finish. Rich complexity throughout.

The IWSC, established in 1969 in the United Kingdom, is widely recognized as one of the world's top three alcohol competitions for evaluating the quality of alcoholic beverages globally. Judging is conducted by experts from various countries, and award-winning beverages are internationally recognized for their high quality.