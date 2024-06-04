Mappo Partners with P3 to Add AI-enriched Location-Based Content to SPARQ OS Infotainment Ecosystem
Both platforms use location-based tech, so Mappo is a natural fit. SPARQ’s own Voice Personal Assistant powered by Hey Jane just got superpowers and users will love Mappo's culturally inspired content”STUTTGART, GERMANY, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Highlights:
— Marius Mailat, CTO & Managing Director of P3 digital services
• Innovative Mappo app is now pre-integrated into SPARQ OS, P3's flagship in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) system
• Mappo’s AI-powered platform creates millions of popular culture points of interest, including books, movies, TV series, sports, and cuisine, all related to countless points of interest on a virtual worldwide map
• With Mappo integrated into SPARQ OS, every journey can be unique and enriched with location-based information that’s entertaining and engaging
P3 digital services, a technology leader in In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI), has joined forces with Mappo to further enhance the driving experience for users of SPARQ OS IVI. The highly innovative Mappo app is the latest addition to the SPARQ OS platform, and now comes pre-integrated.
Mappo employs a combination of AI and location-based technologies to provide an in-car app that offers culture-oriented travel recommendations based on books, movies, music, cuisine and more. Mappo has developed a technology platform that extracts and creates myriad items of content and adds millions of points of interest on a virtual worldwide map. Its Natural Language Processing (NLP) technology scans texts and automatically creates short snippets from literature, historical reference books, film, and other sources, all pertaining to the user's current or specified location.
In-vehicle integration provides SPARQ users seamless voice control, whether they want to discover interesting new places, shed new light on a familiar city or town, or learn more about an extraordinary landscape or phenomenon in the natural world.
Mappo helps travellers to explore locations based on their interests, intuitively, simply using voice. For instance, the user can ask aloud to the SPARQ VPA (Voice Personal Assistant): “What is that building?” or “What should I look out for in this museum?”
From a quick stop at the local shops, the daily commute, or the big road trip adventure, every car ride can be made more interesting and pleasurable through Mappo’s illuminating and fun content.
“We’re really excited to now be part of the dynamic SPARQ platform,” said Deddi Zucker, Mappo Founder and CEO. “We look forward to building on our partnership with P3, and engaging with both OEMs and their customers to elevate driving enjoyment, making every trip richer through learning about culture and history, meanwhile having fun.”
“Mappo is an ideal enhancement to the SPARQ IVI ecosystem,” commented Marius Mailat, CTO & Managing Director of P3 digital services. “Because both platforms have location-based technology at their foundation, Mappo is a natural fit and we're certain SPARQ users will enjoy engaging with the Mappo culturally inspired app, whether their time in the car is brief or extended. SPARQ’s own Voice Personal Assistant powered by Hey Jane just got superpowers.”
Mappo’s reach has grown rapidly since its 2016 inception. Having supported the development of the app, Ford became the first automaker to offer its customers an in-vehicle Mappo experience in selected vehicles. Mappo has also been adopted by VW’s software company Cariad.
SPARQ OS is the dynamic and rapidly developing IVI solution developed by P3 based on Android Automotive OS, the fastest growing in-vehicle operating system in the world today. SPARQ OS’s cockpit platform includes a diverse app store, smart navigation, digital and personal voice assistant, charging, media and entertainment. It features fully automated over-the-air software and firmware updates, ensuring always-up-to-date functionality and promoting sustainability.
About Mappo
Mappo is a startup technology company based in Tel Aviv, founded in 2017 by CEO Deddi Zucker. Mappo is a location-based entertainment channel that provides drivers, passengers and pedestrians a revolutionary way to enhance and explore their journey, through a unique combination of location-based stories, entertaining facts, trivia and riddles. The Mappo app guarantees unique and cultural driving experiences. mappo.world
About P3 digital services
With 28 years’ experience in automotive industry consulting and software development, P3 creates customized In-vehicle Infotainment (IVI) systems based on Android Automotive OS, the fastest-growing IVI operating system today. SPARQ OS is P3’s flagship IVI solution that helps car manufacturers to differentiate by delivering advanced top-bottom custom Human-Machine Interface (HMI), service layer and Vehicle Hardware Abstraction Layer (VHAL) integration. Major car, truck and motorcycle makers have benefitted from P3 innovations, having deployed SPARQ OS as their core IVI system. P3 digital services is part of P3 group, a leading international technology consulting and software development company with a rapidly growing team of more than 1,800 consultant engineers working to develop and implement solutions to today’s complex technology challenges.
www.sparqos.com, www.p3-group.com
