RAS Mutation Detection Kit Market Poised for Steady Growth at 7.6% CAGR, Reaching US$ 246.7 Million by 2034 | Fact.MR

Rising Emphasis on Targeted Therapies and Technological Advancements and Accessibility Benefiting RAS Mutation Detection Kit manufacturers: Fact.MR ReportROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global RAS mutation detection kit market is estimated at US$ 118.7 million in 2024 and is projected to expand rapidly at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2024 to 2034.
RAS mutations are changes to the DNA of RAS genes, which are essential for controlling the division and development of cells. These mutations have the potential to induce unchecked cell proliferation, which can result in cancer. The RAS mutation detection kit market is witnessing high growth, driven by advancements in medical research, growing disease awareness, and an increasing emphasis on targeted therapies.
Detecting RAS mutations aids in forecasting a patient's propensity to react favorably to particular targeted treatments, which target particular molecular defects found in cancer cells. This enables medical professionals to customize treatment regimens based on patients' unique genetic profiles, possibly leading to better results and an avoidance of ineffective medications.
Analysis of circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) in blood by liquid biopsy techniques has transformed the detection and tracking of cancer. Compared to conventional tissue biopsies, ctDNA can detect RAS mutations, providing a non-invasive and possibly early detection technique.
Key Takeaways from the Market Study
The global RAS mutation detection kit market is forecasted to reach US$ 246.7 million by the end of 2034. The United States market is estimated at US$ 40.9 million in 2024.
Technological advancements in diagnostics and an increasingly proactive regulatory environment are complementing market growth in Germany. Demand for RAS mutation detection kits in Brazil is projected to increase at a CAGR of 5.4% through 2034. Demand for PCR-based kits is forecasted to rise at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2024 to 2034.
“Rising incidence of colorectal cancer globally primarily boosting demand for advanced RAS mutation detection kits. Government initiatives prompting early cancer diagnosis and treatment are contributing significantly to market growth,” says a Fact.MR analyst.
Regional Analysis
According to the insights from Fact.MR, a leading provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the growth trajectory in the United States, Germany, and Brazil is shaped by various factors. These factors encompass advanced healthcare infrastructure, the adoption of next-generation sequencing, ongoing research endeavors, governmental backing, awareness initiatives, and patient accessibility to innovative treatments.
In the United States, the surge in cancer incidence rates underscores the urgent demand for efficient diagnostic testing, particularly targeting RAS mutations. This rise in cancer cases is attributed to demographic shifts towards an aging population and evolving lifestyles. Furthermore, supportive reimbursement policies in the country are instrumental in facilitating patient access to cutting-edge treatment options.
Competitive Analysis
Leading providers of RAS mutation detection kits are EntroGen Inc., QIAGEN, Roche Molecular Diagnostics and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Personalis, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, MBL International Corporation (JSR Life Sciences), Amoy Dx, 3B BlackBio Biotech India Limited, CD Genomics, and Xiamen Spacegen Co., Ltd. Key market players are demonstrating excellence in research, clinical trial leadership, and global market expansion.
Companies are actively engaging in strategic collaborations and partnerships with other industry players, research institutions, and healthcare organizations. Collaborations are fostering innovation and enhancing the overall competitiveness of key market players. Partnership agreements for joint drug development, licensing, and distribution agreements are boosting their market reach and profits.
Oncology Molecular Diagnostics Market: The global oncology molecular diagnostics market was valued at around US$ 1.7 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 4 Billion by 2031.
Genetic Testing Services Market: Expanding at a CAGR of 8.5%, the global genetic testing services market size is predicted to increase from a valuation of US$ 3,956 million in 2023 to US$ 8,944.4 million by the end of 2033.
