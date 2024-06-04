SKLAR KIRSH PARTNER KATY CONROY NAMED A WOMAN OF INFLUENCE IN LOS ANGELES
EINPresswire.com/ -- California law firm Sklar Kirsh LLP announced today that Partner Katy Conroy has been recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal in its “Women of Influence: Attorneys” special edition. “The women covered in these pages have been recognized for exceptional legal skill and achievement across the full spectrum of responsibility, exemplary leadership as evidenced by the highest professional and ethical standards, and for contributions to the Los Angeles community at large,” states the publication.
According to the special issue, Ms. Conroy “brings a wealth of experience in complex corporate and real estate transactions. Ms. Conroy has deep expertise in sophisticated legal areas such as real estate capital markets, corporate M&A and fund formation. Clients consistently seek her involvement in their matters, a testament to her ability to distill complex concepts into understandable, actionable advice.”
The publication highlights that “Ms. Conroy has a broad corporate practice, advising clients across a variety of industries in various corporate and transactional matters, including mergers and acquisitions, and equity and debt financing transactions. She counsels clients through all phases of the transaction process.”
###
Sklar Kirsh LLP is a California law firm that provides sophisticated and expert advice in the areas of corporate, real estate, bankruptcy, and entertainment law as well as commercial, real estate and entertainment litigation. For more information, visit www.SklarKirsh.com.
JONATHAN FITZGARRALD
According to the special issue, Ms. Conroy “brings a wealth of experience in complex corporate and real estate transactions. Ms. Conroy has deep expertise in sophisticated legal areas such as real estate capital markets, corporate M&A and fund formation. Clients consistently seek her involvement in their matters, a testament to her ability to distill complex concepts into understandable, actionable advice.”
The publication highlights that “Ms. Conroy has a broad corporate practice, advising clients across a variety of industries in various corporate and transactional matters, including mergers and acquisitions, and equity and debt financing transactions. She counsels clients through all phases of the transaction process.”
###
Sklar Kirsh LLP is a California law firm that provides sophisticated and expert advice in the areas of corporate, real estate, bankruptcy, and entertainment law as well as commercial, real estate and entertainment litigation. For more information, visit www.SklarKirsh.com.
JONATHAN FITZGARRALD
Equinox Strategy Partners
+1 3106016008
email us here