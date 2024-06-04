Liquid Dietary Supplements Market in North America to Hit US$ 49.71 Billion at 11.1% CAGR by 2034

Demand for botanical liquid dietary supplements will rise at a CAGR of 13.4% through 2034.

ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The demand for liquid dietary supplements in North America is soaring, as more individuals seek convenient and easily absorbed forms of essential nutrients for their overall health and wellness. Fact.MR has conducted an in-depth analysis of this growing trend, revealing fascinating insights into the market dynamics and projected growth.With a high-value compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%, the sales of liquid dietary supplements in North America are estimated to reach an impressive US$ 49.71 billion by 2034, up from US$ 17.35 billion in 2024.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=9121 Benefits and PopularityLiquid dietary supplements, in the form of vitamins, minerals, herbs, amino acids, and more, provide a convenient alternative to traditional pill or capsule supplements. This format appeals to individuals who have difficulty swallowing pills or capsules, making it easier for them to obtain the essential nutrients they need. Moreover, liquid supplements are believed to be absorbed more rapidly by the body compared to solid forms, as they do not require the digestive system to break down a solid substance before absorption.Botanical-Based Supplements on the RiseThe demand for botanical-based liquid dietary supplements is projected to witness significant growth, fueled by the increasing preference for natural and plant-derived solutions for health and wellness. With a robust CAGR of 13.4%, the market value of these supplements is expected to reach an estimated US$ 19.94 billion by 2034. Consumers are gravitating towards botanical ingredients for their perceived natural and holistic health benefits. The association of botanical-based supplements with plant-derived ingredients resonates with individuals seeking a more natural approach to their dietary supplement choices.Reasons for Popularity in North AmericaThe popularity of liquid dietary supplements in North America can be attributed to two key factors: convenience and a focus on natural ingredients.The demand for convenient health solutions is driving the growth of liquid supplements. With busy schedules and on-the-go lifestyles, consumers are seeking efficient and accessible ways to support their health and wellness goals. Ready-to-drink (RTD) formats have gained popularity among busy professionals, students, and those with active lifestyles, as they offer a hassle-free and time-saving solution. Single-serving packaging provides convenience and precise dosage control, making it easier for consumers to maintain their supplement routine, especially during travel or unpredictable schedules.The shift towards natural and clean-label products is another driving force behind the popularity of liquid dietary supplements in North America. Consumers are increasingly conscious of the ingredients present in their dietary supplements and are demanding transparency and authenticity from manufacturers. Clean-label products with understandable ingredient lists free from artificial additives and unnecessary fillers are becoming more appealing to consumers who prioritize a more natural and wholesome approach to nutrition.Regional InsightsIn the United States, the market value of liquid dietary supplements is projected to reach US$ 45.14 billion by 2034, driven by the prevailing focus on health and wellness. With an aging population, there is an increasing awareness of the importance of nutrition, leading to a preference for easy-to-consume nutritional solutions. The fast absorption rate of liquid supplements makes them an ideal choice for senior citizens.In Canada, the market value of liquid dietary supplements is expected to reach US$ 4.33 billion by 2034. Canadian consumers are embracing the global trend of natural and botanical-based supplements. The use of herbal and botanical ingredients aligns with the preference for holistic and clean-label options, driving the sales of liquid dietary supplements.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=9121 Distribution Channels and Competitive LandscapePharmacies and drug stores are widely preferred as distribution channels for liquid dietary supplements due to their convenient accessibility and association with trusted healthcare advice. Consumers trust these establishments for professional healthcare guidance and perceive the availability of dietary supplements in these locations as a mark of quality. Pharmacies' accessibility, especially in urban and suburban areas, promotes regular inclusion and impulse purchases of liquid dietary supplements.In an increasingly competitive market, manufacturers are focusing on continuous innovation in product formulations to differentiate their offerings. Collaborations with retailers, healthcare professionals, and relevant partners help expand distribution channels and enhance brand credibility. Key players in the North American liquid dietary supplement market include Herbalife Nutrition, Amway, Nature's Bounty Co., NutraScience Labs, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., and NOW Health Group.As the demand for convenient and easily absorbed dietary supplements continues to rise, the liquid dietary supplement market in North America is witnessing substantial growth. The projected increase in sales from US$ 17.35 billion in 2024 to US$ 49.71 billion by 2034 highlights the significant potential of this market. More Valuable Insights on OfferFact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the appointment scheduling software market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).The study divulges essential insights on the market based deployment model (cloud-based, on-premise), subscription model (monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, annual), enterprise size (large enterprises, small & medium enterprises), and vertical (corporate, healthcare, education, beauty & wellness, retail, others), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA). 