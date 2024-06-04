As Part of DOT’s Push to Bring Traffic Deaths to Zero, Biden-Harris Administration Sends Every State Funding for Commercial Motor Vehicle Safety

Bipartisan Infrastructure Law makes unprecedented investments in roadway safety

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) announced approximately $480 million in Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program grant awards from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to fund initiatives aimed at preventing crashes, fatalities, and injuries involving commercial motor vehicles. As FMCSA’s largest grant program, the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program awards funding to all 50 states, the District of Columbia, American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

“Across the entire country, we are making our roadways safer and strengthening our national supply chains with resources made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “The funding we’re announcing today will help our local safety partners invest in initiatives that will continue this important work and make our roadways safer.”

Funding through the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program supports safety inspections of large trucks and buses, investigations of motor carriers in response to safety concerns, and audits of new truck carriers and bus companies to reinforce responsible operation and ensure the safe movement of goods and passengers. The funding also promotes outreach and education efforts that help combat human trafficking, distracted driving, and other roadway safety concerns. The program’s funding amounts are determined by a formula and awarded annually to the lead agency of each state or territory upon completion of an FMCSA-approved Commercial Vehicle Safety Plan.

“Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program grant funding is an important tool for reducing crashes and fatalities involving commercial motor vehicles,” said FMCSA Acting Deputy Administrator Sue Lawless. “The number of fatalities on our nation’s roadways involving commercial motor vehicles decreased by an estimated eight percent from 2022 to 2023. We know the needle is moving in the right direction, but until we reach zero roadway deaths, there will always be more work to do. These grants help fund that work.”

The USDOT’s National Roadway Safety Strategy, released in 2021, addresses traffic fatalities and serious injuries by adopting the “safe system” approach, which integrates safer roads, safer people, safer vehicles, safer speeds, and better post-crash care with the goal of achieving zero deaths on the nation’s roadways. The Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program grants directly support implementation of the National Roadway Safety Strategy.

Read more about FMCSA’s grants and financial assistance programs.

# # #

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s (FMCSA) primary mission is to prevent crashes, fatalities, and injuries involving large trucks and buses. FMCSA develops safety and regulatory standards for commercial driver’s licenses; analyzes data and sponsors research; and conducts enforcement and education. FMCSA partners with nonprofit organizations, local and State governments, and other stakeholders to support innovative commercial driver training, safety inspections, and enhanced compliance and enforcement initiatives. In addition, FMCSA provides education on household goods consumer protection and conducts enforcement to protect consumers.