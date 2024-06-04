BIG VENTI Teaches Us "HOW TO BE A BOSS" on His New Album

How To Be A Boss Album Cover Art

Innovative artist brings freestyle verses and unique production to his third studio release.

The best part about being a boss is the fact that anyone can be a boss… it's a mindset. Once you've locked in the mindset, you can turn it into a lifestyle.” — BIG VENTI

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BIG VENTI, a rising recording artist, entrepreneur, and trendsetter, just announced the release of his highly anticipated third studio album, "How To Be A Boss." Known for his bass-driven, raspy rap vocals, BIG VENTI continues to push the boundaries of Rap and Hip-Hop with this new project, which also incorporates elements of Trap music.

Produced entirely by Rickstarrdidit, the album features a unique production process where every beat was created on Rickstarrdidit's iPhone. This innovative approach underscores the album's raw and authentic sound. BIG VENTI, true to his freestyle roots, did not write down a single lyric for this album, showcasing his spontaneous and genuine artistry. This method of recording adds an element of unpredictability and rawness to the music, which fans have come to appreciate and expect from him. Coupled with Rickstarrdidit's beats and production, known for his success producing Megan Thee Stallion's hit song "Circles," and the stage is set for a genuinely authentic album.

Based in Los Angeles, BIG VENTI has a cultural impact that stretches beyond being a music artist. He is the founder of Party Hills Music and the creator of the "Party Hills Idol" competition, helping build a vibrant community of artists and fans. As the owner and chief designer of Party Hills Apparel, his bold and flashy style is synonymous with the brand. His impact on the fashion industry complements his musical endeavors, creating a cohesive and recognizable personal brand.

BIG VENTI's debut rap album, "PARTY HILLS," charted at #4 on iTunes, solidifying his position in the music scene. He further showcased his versatility with his #1 iTunes Dance charting album, "BY THE WAY."

Featured in publications such as Lyrical Lemonade, Thisis50, and YourEDM, BIG VENTI's music has garnered widespread acclaim. His performances at renowned venues like Skybar on the Sunset Strip and interviews on platforms like Anghami Live Radio, where his hit song "PARTY HILLS" was in rotation on Virgin Radio, have further cemented his status in the industry.

BIG VENTI's new album, "How To Be A Boss," not only showcases his musical talent but also his entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to his craft. As he continues to innovate and inspire, fans eagerly anticipate what's next for this multifaceted artist.

Expect the second half of 2024 and 2025 to be big for Hollywood Boss BIG VENTI as his profile continues to rise in the Hip-Hop world and beyond.

For more information about BIG VENTI and his latest release "How To Be A Boss," visit ww.bigventi.com