Fumigation Product Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4% to be Valued at US$ 1.29 Billion by 2034: Fact.MR
Limitations of Traditional Pest Control Methods Increasing Popularity of Organic Fumigation Products: Fact.MR ReportROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to data released in an updated industry research report by Fact.MR, the global fumigation product market is poised to reach a valuation of US$ 871.9 million in 2024 and further expand at 4% CAGR from 2024 to 2034. Fumigants are substances that emit deadly gases when inhaled due to their toxic or volatile nature. They are used to kill nematodes, insects, and pests that pose a threat to seeds, stored food, clothing, human residences, and nursery stock.
In rodent pest control, burrow fumigants find applications in agricultural fields, vehicles transporting food commodities, and residential areas. Fumigation is used in treating nursery stocks, utilizing key fumigants like naphthalene, methyl bromide, hydrogen cyanide, and nicotine for this purpose. The effectiveness of these fumigants relies heavily on the application method, and they can be employed individually or in combination with other chemicals to enhance their efficacy.
Development of biofumigants or organic fumigants presents promising opportunities for expanding the fumigant products market. Leading players in the fumigation product market are focusing on introducing new biofumigation products to cater to the growing demand in this segment. While various chemical fumigation products have their limitations, such as high costs, reduced efficacy on specific pests, and usage restrictions, this prompts customers to transition towards innovative fumigation techniques that leverage fumigants extensively. The advent of these novel fumigation techniques opens up potential avenues for the growth of the fumigant chemical products market.
Key Takeaways from Market Study
The global fumigation product market has been calculated to reach a value of US$ 1.29 billion by 2034. The market in North America is projected to expand at 4% CAGR from 2024 to 2034 and account for 27.6% of the global market share by 2034.
East Asia is forecasted to occupy a 28.5% market share by 2034-end. The market for fumigation products in China is projected to reach a value of US$ 210.8 million by 2034-end. Gas fumigation products are forecasted to account for 48.9% market share by 2034. The East Asia market is forecasted to expand at 4.1% CAGR through 2034.
“Combination of population growth, food safety concerns, urbanization, and technological advancements is driving the need for stringent regulations and innovative solutions for crop protection such as fumigation products”, says a Fact.MR analyst.
Market Developments
Leading manufacturers of fumigation products are Rentokil Initial Plc, Solvay S.A., Detia Degesch GmbH, Industrial Fumigant Company LLC, and Royal Agro Organic Pvt. Ltd.
In 2021, Draslovka Services Group acquired Chemours Company's mining solutions business. Draslovka was able to establish operations in three continents, Europe, East Asia, and the Americas, by acquiring Chemours' mining business, allowing it to offer high-quality products and services to customers in the agriculture, mining, and diversified industrial sectors around the world.
