PHILIPPINES, June 4 - Press Release

June 3, 2024 Bong Go pushes for more financial support for Filipino Olympians ahead of 2024 Paris Olympic Games Senator Christopher "Bong" Go has recently appealed to the government and other stakeholders to provide utmost support to Filipino athletes who qualified for the upcoming 2024 summer Olympics to be held in Paris, France. In line with this call, he has recently expressed intent to provide financial support to competing athletes in the upcoming olympics in collaboration with the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC). Go proposed the provision of half a million pesos in assistance to each of the 13 athletes qualified so far, ensuring they are fully equipped and focused ahead of the global event scheduled that will take place in Paris from July 26 to August 11. Go articulated the urgency of this support: "Ang ating mga atletang lumalahok sa Olympics ay kailangan ng buong suporta mula sa atin. Dapat maibigay na ang nararapat na tulong pinansyal para sa kanilang pagsasanay at iba pang pangangailangan." The senator's call for action underscores his recognition of the athletes' hard work and the challenges they face in the lead-up to the Olympics. This support is seen as essential for allowing them to maintain focus on their training and performance without the burden of financial strain. Go also reflected on the broader implications of supporting these athletes, saying, "Ang tagumpay ng ating mga atleta ay tagumpay ng buong bansa. Ito ang nagpapakita ng galing ng Pilipino sa buong mundo." The Olympics, set against the iconic backdrop of Paris, will feature over 11,000 athletes from more than 200 countries who will compete in 32 different sports. This includes four new sports--breaking, skateboarding, sport climbing, and surfing--which were added to appeal to a younger global audience. As the event draws near, the focus is not just on individual achievements but also on national pride and the potential for the Philippines to elevate its standing in global sports. The financial assistance, as highlighted by Go, plays a crucial role in ensuring that the athletes are in prime condition to compete at their best. In an earlier ambush interview, Go also expressed pride in the broader contingent of Filipino athletes preparing for the Olympics saying: "Good luck sa ating mga Olympians... Nandito lang po ako na sumusuporta po sa ating atleta. Laban tayo! Ang pusong Pinoy, palaging lumalaban!," he said. He concluded with a call to the nation to support its athletes, who carry the honor and the flag of the country in their competitions. "Suportahan po natin ang ating mga atleta. Bitbit po nila ang karangalan, bitbit po nila ang bandila natin. Suportahan po natin sila. Good luck sa ating mga Pilipino athletes. Para po sa bayan ito. Lahat ng laban natin para sa Pilipino, para sa bayan," urged Go. Go, chair of the Senate Committee on Sports, has consistently shown his unwavering support for Filipino athletes participating in the Olympics. In 2021, in response to a request from the PSC, Go facilitated the approval of additional allowances for athletes who represented the Philippines in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics in Japan. Go has also been a staunch advocate for sports education, having authored and co-sponsored Republic Act No. 11470, which established the National Academy of Sports in New Clark City. This institution integrates secondary education with a specialized sports curriculum, allowing student-athletes to excel both academically and athletically. Moreover, Go's legislative efforts include the filing and principal sponsorship of Senate Bill No. 2514, or the proposed Philippine National Games (PNG) Act, which aims to institutionalize a comprehensive framework for a national sports program, combining grassroots sports promotion with the broader agenda of national sports development. The bill already passed final reading in the Senate. "Patuloy rin nating ienganyo ang kabataan to get into sports, stay away from illegal drugs and keep healthy and fit. Ako naman po, bilang inyong Mr. Malasakit, patuloy akong magseserbisyo sa abot ng aking makakaya dahil bisyo ko na ang magserbisyo sa inyong lahat," Go said.