PHILIPPINES, June 4 - Press Release

June 3, 2024 'Pagmamalasakit sa mga mangagawang Pilipino tungo sa pagbangon' -- Bong Go visits Mandaluyong City to aid a thousand struggling workers In a collaborative effort to support displaced workers, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, in coordination with Mayor Ben Abalos and Congressman Neptali "Boyet" Gonzales, provided assistance to the disadvantaged residents of Mandaluyong City on Friday, May 31. The initiative is part of the government's ongoing efforts to help those adversely affected by economic challenges. During his speech, Senator Go emphasized the importance of providing essential livelihood support to Filipinos, particularly those who are disadvantaged. "We must ensure that our kababayans who are struggling receive the help they need to rebuild their lives. Livelihood support is crucial for them," said Senator Go. The activities were held at Mandaluyong Executive Building and Mataas na Paaralang Neptali A. Gonzales, where a total of 1,000 displaced workers received relief items, such as snacks, grocery packs, vitamins, and masks. There were also select recipients of shirts, sling bags, basketballs, volleyballs, mobile phones, shoes, bicycles, and a watch. Go then lauded the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) as its representatives oriented the qualified individuals for the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program. TUPAD is a community-based package of assistance that provides emergency employment for displaced workers, underemployed, and seasonal workers, for a minimum period of 10 days, depending on the nature of work. The senator highlighted that the TUPAD program does not only offer livelihood assistance but also imparts valuable skills to the beneficiaries. "This program equips our people with skills that can be useful in their daily lives and future endeavors. It also enables them to contribute positively to society," Senator Go added. Senator Go extended his gratitude to the officials of Mandaluyong City for their unwavering support to their constituents. He stressed the importance of collaboration, stating, "Magtulungan lang po tayo at makakaahon din tayo muli. Sino pa bang magtutulungan kundi kapwa natin mga Pilipino?" Mayor Ben Abalos expressed his appreciation to Senator Go for his consistent support for various initiatives aimed at the betterment of Mandaluyong City, saying, "Alam niyo napakalaki ng utang na loob ng Mandaluyong sa taong ito.... Mahal po namin kayo." During the relief activity, the senator encountered Flordeliza Reyes Dean, whose daughter, Shiela Margaret, is currently in her 6th grade. Flordeliza mentioned that she doesn't have enough to buy a mobile phone for her daughter's online classes and research. Moved by their situation, Senator Go gifted them with a mobile phone, stating, "Ayaw ko masayang ang kaniyang talento at talino. Kaya sana makatulong itong cellphone sa kanyang pagaaral." The senator also called on stage Carmela Alcantara, who was selling ice candy. Out of compassion, he bought all of her ice candy products so that Alcantara could rest and go home to her family. Overwhelmed by this gesture, Alcantara hugged the senator to show her gratitude. Senator Go's dedication to supporting livelihood initiatives is further demonstrated by his legislative efforts. He has filed Senate Bill No. 420, which seeks to establish the Rural Employment Assistance Program (REAP) under DOLE. If enacted, REAP will aim to provide temporary employment opportunities to individuals from underprivileged households, focusing on those who are economically disadvantaged, impoverished, displaced, or seasonal workers. Senator Go's ongoing commitment and proactive measures reflect his determination to uplift the lives of Filipinos, ensuring that no one is left behind as the nation moves forward. Apart from the assistance he provided, Go, who chairs the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, offered medical assistance to any resident with health issues. He encouraged them to visit the Malasakit Center in the city located at National Center for Mental Health or any of the other 30 centers across Metro Manila. The Malasakit Center is a one-stop shop where concerned agencies are put under one roof to assist poor and indigent patients with their medical expenses. Since it was launched in 2018 and institutionalized under Republic Act No. 11463, which Go principally sponsored and authored in 2019, the 165 Malasakit Centers have already helped more or less ten million indigent patients nationwide. During his visit, Ernesto del Fierro, a staff of Mandaluyong City Mayor's Office, had the opportunity to personally express his gratitude to the senator for his invaluable assistance with his medical needs. "Ngayon po ay nagkaroon ako ng pagkakataon na magpasalamat sa kanya ng personal... Yung programa niya na Malasakit (Centers), marami po talagang natutulungan, kahit dito sa amin sa Mandaluyong ang daming nakikinabang. Napakadaling lapitan po ng ating Senator Bong Go," del Fierro expressed. As Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, Go also supported the construction of multipurpose buildings in the city. "Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah," underscored Go who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need. On the same day, Go went to Tanauan City, Batangas where he assisted more displaced workers and witnessed the turnover of ambulance units for the city and also for Alitagtag town and Louisiana, Laguna.