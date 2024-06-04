Submit Release
Estrada: OFFICIAL STATEMENT On the China Coast Guard seizes PH supplies for Ayungin Shoal

PHILIPPINES, June 4 - Press Release
June 4, 2024

OFFICIAL STATEMENT
On the China Coast Guard seizes PH supplies for Ayungin Shoal

I strongly condemn the recent incidents involving the China Coast Guard's inhumane actions toward Filipino troops and fishermen near Ayungin Shoal.

China's lack of compassion is shown by its cruel actions, such as blocking essential supplies for our troops stationed in Ayungin Shoal and interfering with the evacuation of sick Filipino marines.

These heartless actions put lives at risk and show a complete lack of care for people's well-being.

I reiterate that China must respect Philippine's maritime activities in the area and refrain from engaging in actions that escalate tensions and jeopardizes peace and stability in the region.

It is high time that we should speed up making our military stronger. It's important to protect our seas, improve our defense, and keep our people safe.

