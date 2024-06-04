Poe on signing of Kabalikat sa Pagtuturo Act

This is a law we have fought for since the last Congress and we are overwhelmed it has finally come to life.

The increase in allowance is a timely relief for our hard working teachers, who sometimes spend their own money for school supplies.

Kung gusto natin ng 21st century na pagtuturo, hindi dapat out of date ang pagtulong sa ating mga guro.

At every school's core are the teachers to whom we place our learners' fate, and the nation's future.

Our teachers deserve more and better.