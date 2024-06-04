WiGig Market is projected to surpass US$71.221 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 18.67%
The WiGig market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 18.67% from US$21.489 billion in 2022 to US$71.221 billion by 2029.
The WiGig market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 18.67% from US$21.489 billion in 2022 to US$71.221 billion by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the WiGig market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.67% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$71.221 billion by 2029.
WiGig is a high-speed wireless communication technology that works within the 60 GHz frequency band, providing multi-gigabit data rates over brief distances. It is perfect for applications such as wireless anchoring, multimedia streaming, virtual reality, and high-speed data exchanges. WiGig operates utilizing IEEE 802.11ad, a standard for high-speed wireless communication within the 60 GHz frequency band. Gadgets supporting WiGig regularly incorporate equipment components like antennas and radio transceivers. Despite its amazing speed and low inactivity, WiGig's brief range could be a confinement, because it battles to penetrate deterrents like concrete dividers or walls.
The market of WiGig is fuelled by the expanding demand for high-speed wireless network, 5G systems, IoT, and integration in wireless docking stations and services. It is additionally impacted by the development of virtual reality and growing reality applications, automotive connective network, semiconductor progressions, and standardization endeavors. WiGig is progressively utilized in customer electronics and venture applications for high-definition multimedia usage and data-intensive applications. The rollout of 5G systems and the IoT ecosystem makes new opportunities for WiGig to grow, giving ultra-fast neighborhood, short-range communications.
The market is growing due to new innovative product launches which are economical and advanced in technology applications, for instance, in February 2024, Tarana Wireless become the first manufacturer to receive an Equipment Authorization Grant from the FCC for its next-generation fixed wireless access (ngFWA) broadband platform, Gigabit 1, in the new unlicensed 6 GHz spectrum, marking a significant milestone in wireless technology. Further, in October 2023, ZTE planned to enhance gigabit broadband and smart home applications, focusing on fiber-based transformation and high-bandwidth services. The company believes gigabit-to-the-home, Wi-Fi, and networking are essential choices for users. Technical iterations are needed to improve user experience and develop new services.
Based on frequency, the market of WiGig is segmented into 802.11ay, and 802.11ad. IEEE 802.11ad and IEEE 802.11ay are two WiGig standards, with IEEE 802.11ad being the primary to characterize WiGig technology and working within the 60 GHz frequency band. It offers multi-gigabit data rates over short separations and is utilized in consumer electronics and venture applications. IEEE 802.11ay, an advancement of WiGig technology, offers higher throughput, amplified range, and way better interoperability. It is anticipated to bolster higher data rates and empower new utilize in different industries, driving expansion within the WiGig market.
Based on technology, the WiGig market is categorized into two main types namely, System-on-Chip (SoC) and Integrated Circuit Chips (IC). The WiGig industry is ruled by both the segments, System-on-Chip (SoC) as well as Integrated Circuit Chips (IC). SoCs coordinated WiGig usefulness into gadgets like smartphones, tablets, portable workstations, and IoT gadgets, offering decreased complexity, smaller impression, and lower power utilization. ICs perform particular functions inside a WiGig framework, such as RF handsets, baseband processors, and power amplifiers and speakers. Both SoC and IC solutions are expected to contribute to the WiGig market growth in the coming years.
Based on application, the WiGig market is categorized into networking infrastructure devices, and display devices. The WiGig market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, with networking infrastructure devices and display devices playing crucial roles. Networking infrastructure devices enable high-speed wireless connections within local area networks, enhancing performance and capacity in high bandwidth and low latency scenarios. Display devices use WiGig for wireless video transmission and display connectivity, simplifying device setup and connectivity. The contribution of these devices to WiGig market growth may vary based on market demand, technological advancements, and emerging industry trends.
Based on end-user, the market of WiGig is categorized into IT & telecom, healthcare, BFSI, automotive, retail, media & entertainment, and others. WiGig technology is predicted to surge the expansion in diverse sectors, majorly within the IT & telecom, healthcare, and automotive segments. The IT sector relies on high-speed wireless connectivity, while healthcare uses WiGig for real-time data transfer and remote monitoring. The automotive segment presents a promising advergrowthtise for WiGig technology progression, especially in associated vehicles, independent driving, and in-car entertainment frameworks. The expansion of cloud computing, 5G systems, and edge computing requires low-latency remote communication advances such as WiGig..
Based on Geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to have a major share of the global market of WiGig in the midst of the anticipated period owing to a few major variables. The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the global WiGig market due to factors like the growing consumer electronics market, high-speed wireless connectivity demand, urbanization, and 5G infrastructure investments. WiGig innovative technology complements 5G, improving local communications and IoT environments. For example, in in February 2022, NTT accomplished the world's first continuous large-capacity remote transmission in high-speed portable situations utilizing 60GHz band wireless communication, known as WiGig. This breakthrough was achieved using terminal-driven dynamic site diversity control technology, allowing for uninterrupted wireless transmission in mobile environments, including cars. Government initiatives and strong semiconductor and electronics industries in the region facilitate WiGig integration. The region's favorable industry growth flow, innovative progressions, supportive and strict government initiatives, and vigorous biological system make it a major player within the future.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the WiGig market, that have been covered are Blu Wireless Technologies, Silicon Image Inc., Broadcom Inc., Panasonic Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Intel Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., and Qualcomm Inc.
The market analytics report segments the WiGig market on the following basis:
• BY FREQUENCY
o 802.11ay
o 802.11ad
• BY TECHNOLOGY
o System-on-Chip (SoC)
o Integrated Circuit Chips (IC)
• BY APPLICATION
o Networking Infrastructure Devices
o Display Devices
• BY END-USER
o IT & Telecom
o Healthcare
o BFSI
o Automotive
o Retail
o Media & Entertainment
o Others
• BY GEOGRAPHY
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• South Korea
• Indonesia
• Thailand
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• Blu Wireless Technologies
• Silicon Image Inc.
• Broadcom Inc.
• Panasonic Corp.
• NVIDIA Corp.
• Intel Corp.
• Cisco Systems Inc.
• Qualcomm Inc.
