Perth Wellness Centre’s Dr Neil Brodie Wins His First-Ever ThreeBestRatedⓇ Award Of Excellence
PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is always nice to hold an award for the performance, it will be even more special when it is for your career. It will always stand as a symbol of the dedication and his/her excellence in the service. Dr Neil Brodie from Perth Wellness Centre is accoladed with the 2023 ThreeBestRatedⓇ Award for being one of best chiropractors in Perth region. The expert has cracked the 50-Point Inspection of ThreeBestRatedⓇ to hold the award for the first time.
“Being a healthcare professional, I will always take extra care of the health of people who choose me to deal with their illness. This trust makes me feel really responsible and makes me always think twice of any decision I make. I think this conscious care has help me and my team win the trust of people along with this ThreeBestRatedⓇ Award. I’m always grateful for this and looking forward to more in future!,” mentioned Dr. Neil while receiving the award.
Excellence Of Dr Neil Brodie, Perth Wellness Centre!
Dr Neil Brodie is a renowned chiropractor known for his expertise to assist patients dealing with a range of back disorders, nervous system changes, and other musculoskeletal health issues. Being dextrous in various dynamic chiropractic techniques including Applied Kinesiology, Neuro Emotional Technique, and Neural Organisational Technique, he is able to figure out the real cause of the issue and provide a solution to it. The specialty of Dr Neil is that he operates on an emotional basis and provides holistic support through diverse disciplines which helps the patient to achieve a high recovery rate.
Dr Neil Brodie is not only a chiropractor, but also a wellness consultant who is the director of Perth Wellness Centre in Perth, WA. He and his team of chiropractors, physiotherapists, occupational therapists, and counsellors have dedicated their career to deliver comprehensive "Wellness" care to every patient who walks into their place. The firm offers treatment to every patient who needs it, regardless of age, gender, or creed which are specialised to the particular issue of the patient.
Warmest Words From His Patients!
“Dr Neil Brodie is a true medical professional. He not only has assembled a team with effective calibre, but he has been able to treat & heal many of my deep injuries which other specialists have only been able to comment on or give temporary medication for - I would recommend Perth wellness centre to anybody who seeks genuine treatment for their body no matter the circumstances of their condition. I’m always greeted kindly by Maddie & Zachary Scampoli is a physiotherapist that has also treated me with success. You will not be incorrectly directed at the wonderful Dr Neil Brodies clinic,” said Callum Annan.
David Gould shared, “Dr Neil Brodie has an amazing understanding of the human body and how to relieve all types of physical and emotional tension. Zach has really sharp elbows and knows how to work out those triggers/knots or in my case marbles from your muscles. Maddi gives excellent customer services and always laughs at my dad jokes🤪”
Chiropractic treatments, back disorders, nervous systems changes, musculoskeletal health problems, migraine and tension headaches, muscles, tendons, ligaments, nerves, dry needling, rehabilitation, hip pain, foot pain, knee pain, arm pain, wrist pain, leg pain, shoulder pain, low back pain, neck and mid-back pain, sports, auto accident injuries, physiotherapy, occupational therapy, massage therapy, psychology & counselling are some of the important treatments offered by Dr Neil Brodie from Perth Wellness Centre.
