HONOLULU – On June 3, 2024, at approximately 12:30 a.m., Kīlauea Volcano began erupting at the Southwest Rift Zone. The U.S. Geological Survey’s (USGS) most recent report at 2:59 p.m. today said the eruption has paused; however, activity in this region remains dynamic and could change quickly. While the lava flow has ceased, areas of elevated volcanic gas emissions continue. Currently, air quality levels are slightly elevated at the Pahala and Nāʻālehu air quality monitoring stations.

As gas emissions from Kīlauea on Hawai‘i Island continues and southerly winds occasionally prevail, vog conditions (hazy air pollution caused by volcanic emissions) and the presence of sulfur dioxide (SO 2 ) in the air may increase and fluctuate in various areas of the state.

According to the USGS, the eruption was in a remote location within the national park, low in eruptive volume, and did not pose an immediate threat to human life or critical infrastructure. With continuing volcanic gas emissions, particulates in the air and levels of SO 2 may increase and fluctuate in various localized areas on Hawai‘i Island, causing poor air quality.

The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) is encouraging residents and visitors to access Hawaiʻi Ambient Air Quality Data on the Clean Air Branch website at https://health.hawaii.gov/cab/hawaii-ambient-air-quality-data/ and the Hawaiʻi Interagency Vog Information Dashboard at www.ivhhn.org/vog/ for the most comprehensive and up-to-date online information on vog and SO 2 from volcanic activity in Hawaiʻi.

Hawai‘i residents and visitors are advised to be mindful of the surrounding conditions, and how they may react to vog in the air. In the event of voggy conditions, take the following precautionary measures:

Reduce outdoor activities that cause heavy breathing. Avoiding outdoor activity and exercise during vog conditions can reduce exposure and minimize health risks. This is especially important for sensitive groups, such as children, the elderly, and individuals with pre-existing respiratory conditions including asthma, bronchitis, emphysema, and chronic lung and heart disease.

People with asthma or a chronic respiratory disease should always have medications available. Daily prescribed medications should be taken on schedule.

People experiencing health effects should contact their medical provider as soon as possible if they develop symptoms, as respiratory conditions might worsen rapidly in heavy SO 2 or vog conditions.

or vog conditions. Stay indoors and close windows and doors. When using an air conditioner, set it to recirculate. If you are in a car, set the air conditioner to recirculate.

Face masks (surgical, cloth, KF94, KN95, N95) do not provide protection from SO 2 or vog. However, they can be effective in outdoor environments in reducing inhaled hazardous particulates associated with falling ash and Pele’s hair.

or vog. However, they can be effective in outdoor environments in reducing inhaled hazardous particulates associated with falling ash and Pele’s hair. Do not smoke and avoid second-hand smoke.

Drink plenty of fluids to avoid dehydration.

Have family emergency plans prepared and ready.

Heed warnings by county and state emergency management officials.

Vog and air quality updates are available through the:

