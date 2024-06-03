Public Meeting Notice: Idaho State Board of Canvassers – June 5, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. MT

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Idaho State Board of Canvassers will meet at 11:00 a.m., on June 5, 2024, at Mountain America Center (1690 Event Center Drive, Idaho Falls, ID 83402) and via Zoom conference conducted by the Office of the Secretary of State.

11:15am: Call to Order (Secretary McGrane)

11:20am: Audit Report (Daniel Lee)

11:35am: Plaque Presentation (Secretary McGrane)

11:40am: Overview of Election Results (Secretary McGrane & Gabe Osterhout)

11:50am: Action Item: Canvass the Results for the May 21, 2024 Primary Election (Board of Canvassers)

12:00pm: Adjourn

