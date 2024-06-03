Brandon Capital Announces Sixth Fund with A$270 million (US$180 million) Initial Close to Drive Life Science Innovation

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE - 9:00 AM AEST MELBOURNE 4 JUNE 2024 AND 19.00 PM EDT NEW YORK 3 JUNE

MELBOURNE, Australia, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandon Capital, Australasia’s leading life sciences venture capital firm, today announced the launch of its sixth fund, Brandon Capital Fund VI, with an initial close at A$270 million (US$180 million). This new fund will support the growth of Australian and New Zealand life sciences startups, invest in scale-ups, and expand Brandon Capital's international presence, particularly in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States.



Fund VI is backed by existing Limited Partner (LP) investors, including Australian superannuation (pension) funds, and new investors. The fund remains open, with ongoing discussions with potential investors both locally and internationally.

Brandon Capital’s strategy focuses on early-stage innovations with strong scientific and commercial potential. The firm provides critical support, management, and investment to propel portfolio companies through their early growth stages. To date, Brandon Capital has raised over A$1 billion across five previous Funds and has completed more than 60 investments in new therapeutic, medical device, and healthtech companies, with numerous notable successful exits.

The new Fund will allow Brandon Capital to continue its early-stage investment strategy and support later-stage growth investments in world-class life sciences companies. Recent expansion into international markets, especially in the UK and Europe, have broadened the firm’s investment reach.

Dr. Chris Nave, Managing Partner of Brandon Capital, said, “We deeply appreciate our LPs' continued trust in Brandon Capital and their recognition of the life sciences sector as a rewarding venture capital asset class. It is a privilege to invest in companies capable of delivering both financial and health returns. We welcome our new investors and look forward to additional LPs joining Fund VI.”

Dr. Nave also highlighted recent successes within the portfolio, noting, “We are encouraged by positive late-stage clinical trial results across several of our portfolio companies, including Azura Ophthalmics, Certa Therapeutics, Catalym, EBR Systems, George Medicines and PolyActiva.”

Dr. Jonathan Tobin, Partner of Brandon Capital in London, said, “With the new Fund, we will continue to support and build our international portfolio. Brandon Capital has built several exciting European biotechs from our last Fund, include successful start-ups Myricx Bio, Pathios, NRG Therapeutics, and Pheon Therapeutics; and scale-up rounds including Catalym and Astronautx.”

Brandon Capital operates from offices in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States. Headquartered in Melbourne, Brandon Capital leverages Australia’s biotech sector, renowned for its world-class medical research and sophisticated clinical trial infrastructure. It manages the innovative Brandon BioCatalyst member network, a collaboration that involves over 50 Australian and New Zealand medical research institutes and hospitals, dedicated to seeding emerging biomedical innovations.

“Australia ranks among the top 10 countries globally for the quality and output of its medical and clinical research. At Brandon, we partner with Australia’s brightest medical minds to translate biomedical discoveries into companies developing new drugs, vaccines, and medical devices,” Dr. Nave added.

Media contacts – International

Sue Charles, Charles Consultants, sue@charles-consultants.com, +44 (0)7986 726585

Media contacts – Australia

Trina Raymond, ICON Agency

E: trina.raymond@iconagency.com.au

M: +61 420 316 449

ICON Agency

E: brandoncapital@iconagency.com.au

About Brandon Capital

Brandon Capital is Australasia's leading life sciences venture capital firm, with offices in Australia, New Zealand, the US and the UK. Its unique model includes proprietary deal flow through Brandon BioCatalyst and an immersive corporate support services structure that enables portfolio companies to focus on research commercialisation. With more than 25 active companies in its portfolio, Brandon Capital has been transforming ANZ’s world-leading science into world-leading businesses for nearly two decades.

For more information, please visit https://brandoncapital.vc/

Follow us on LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/brandon-capital/