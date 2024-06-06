“Knowing You” is the perfect depiction of an undying love that stays even after souls depart
EINPresswire.com/ -- In a deeply personal and poignant manner, Michael Fugatta introduces his debut biography, “Knowing You,” offering a masterful tapestry of love's triumphs and the haunting ache of absence. The writer has portrayed his affectionate feelings for his wife, penned in the form of heartfelt letters. It's a journey of honoring their life together, a life that serves as a beacon of hope for others seeking proof of true love and soulmates in companionship.
As the writer describes his love for his wife, a sense of the existence of soulmates emerges. Michael Fugatta says to his wife Michele, “Your skin was naturally light, but as the sun blessed you, a bronze tint covered you that caused others to sin with envy. You were very well-spoken, with every word uttered with a smile. Adults and children alike gravitated toward you.”
“Knowing You” revisits the notion that love is beautiful but most powerful when accepted in its raw form. The book takes readers on a beautiful journey through the heartwarming story of two people who fall in love and stay in love even after fate’s heart-wrenching separation. Each chapter unveils the profound and enduring bond between Michael and Michele, strengthening the belief in the extraordinary power of true love.
In his book, Michael Fugatta explains the beauty of staying in love with a partner after death, missing them every day, saying a silent prayer, and hoping they are watching from above. The book delves beyond personal grief, highlighting the impermanence of life and the importance of living each day to its fullest while possible. As the book creatively reminds, nothing happens by chance. Angels can be met on earth in the most unexpected ways before departing to heaven.
“Knowing You” explores the adrenaline rush of falling in love, the pain of losing a loved one, and the experience of living with a void in the heart. Through powerful and heart-wrenching words, Michael Fugatta provides a calming exploration of love, loss, and the enduring power of the human spirit.
“Knowing You” is set to be released on April 18, 2024. The book will be available in ebook format and physical copies on various online retailers, including Amazon Kindle, Barnes and Noble, and Scribd
mfuggetta1028@gmail.com
https://a.co/d/fqj3QJ8
Michael Fuggetta
