Christina Kass: A Visionary Leader at Vanguard Title Company Named Partner
Pioneering Growth and Innovation
We knew Vanguard Title needed a strong, customer-focused leader with a growth mindset to take the company to the next level, and she has proven to fulfill the goals of that role. ”AUBURN HILLS, MI, USA, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vanguard Title Company, a trusted name in the real estate and title industry, proudly announces Christina Kass as Partner. Kass’s remarkable journey and unwavering commitment have significantly contributed to Vanguard Title’s success.
— John Apostol
Key Highlights:
• Over Four Years of Dedication: Kass has been an integral part of Vanguard Title Company for over four years, consistently driving excellence and innovation.
• Increased Revenue through Diversification: Under her leadership, Vanguard Title has achieved remarkable growth through a diversification of revenue streams, placing a higher focus on residential home sales and commercial transactions, while maintaining excellent service for refinance closings.
• Innovative Thinking: Kass’s innovative mindset has transformed how Vanguard Title approaches challenges. She constantly seeks fresh solutions and embraces change, including introducing the Close Anytime Anywhere service to accommodate busy schedules.
• Strategic Team Building: Recognizing that a company is only as strong as its team, Kass has identified the right positions for current team members and handpicks the right talent to fuel Vanguard Title’s expansion.
• Goal-Oriented Approach: Kass sets ambitious goals and works tirelessly to achieve them. Her determination inspires everyone around her.
“We knew Vanguard Title needed a strong, customer-focused leader with a growth mindset to take the company to the next level,” states John Apostol, partner. “ We sought her out based on her experience and strong reputation, and she has proven to fulfill the goals of that role. The other partners and I couldn’t be happier to have her join our ranks.”
Kass’s impact on Vanguard Title is immeasurable. As a named partner, she leads with vision, integrity, and unwavering dedication.
Christina Kass
Vanguard Title Company
+1 248-481-5107
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram