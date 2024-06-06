ApartmentSEO Announces Mary Greer as New National Sales Manager
EINPresswire.com/ -- Please join us in welcoming Mary, our new National Sales Manager, to the Apartment SEO family! Mary brings a wealth of experience from the multifamily industry, starting her career right after graduating as an Arkansas Razorback. She's navigated through roles as an industry supplier and partner to property management companies, sharpening her operational expertise before diving into the dynamic world of digital marketing.
Mary is a powerhouse of energy and creativity, always up early and often found painting or playing sports like tennis and golf. When she’s not strategizing sales wins, you might catch her walking the Lake Michigan Trail or indulging in her passion for club sandwiches. Despite being directionally challenged, Mary never loses her way towards achieving big goals. She's excited to collaborate with our team and is eager to drive success in the multifamily market with ASEO.
Our CEO, Ronn, shared "We are ecstatic to welcome Mary to our growing team. Her education, experience & tenacity will be instrumental in taking Apartment SEO & her clients to the next level".
Martin Canchola
Martin Canchola
