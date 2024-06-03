Submit Release
Qlik Celebrates Partner Excellence with Annual Partner Awards

Annual Awards Showcase Partners' Contributions to Exceptional Data and Analytics Foundations, Preparing Businesses for AI-Driven Growth

ORLANDO, Fla., June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlik® today announced the winners of its annual Partner Awards, recognizing the Qlik partner community for excellence in driving customer success and innovation. This year’s awards highlight the central role our partners play in building exceptional data and analytics foundations, ensuring our customers are well-positioned to fully leverage the capabilities of AI for their business.

The Partner Awards were unveiled at Qlik Connect, where the company also celebrated its Regional Partner award winners, which were announced earlier this year at Qlik’s Virtual Partner Summit. This announcement follows the news of Qlik signing a Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to accelerate enterprise AI adoption through innovative and trusted solutions.

“We are proud to honor our partners for their exceptional contributions to simplifying data complexity and driving clear, tangible business outcomes for our joint customers globally,” said David Zember, Senior Vice President, WW Channels and Alliances at Qlik. “By leveraging the full spectrum of Qlik's data and analytics solutions, our partners enable businesses to accelerate AI-driven business value, ensuring they remain competitive and data-driven in today’s rapidly evolving landscape.”

Global Partner Award recipients

North America Partner Award recipients

EMEA Partner Award recipients

  • System Integrator Partner of the Year: TCS
  • OEM Partner of the Year: MEHRWERK GmbH
  • Technology Alliance Collaboration Award: Databricks

Asia Pacific Partner Award recipients

  • System Integrator Partner of the Year: NTT Data
  • Technology Alliance Collaboration Award: Snowflake

We would also like to recognize these Regional winners from our Virtual Partner Summit in February.

North America Partner Award recipients

EMEA Partner Award recipients

Asia Pacific Partner Award recipients

Latin America Partner Award recipients

About Qlik

Qlik converts complex data landscapes into actionable insights, driving strategic business outcomes. Serving over 40,000 global customers, our portfolio provides advanced, enterprise-grade AI/ML and data management. We excel in data integration and governance, offering comprehensive solutions that work with diverse data sources. Intuitive analytics from Qlik uncover hidden patterns, empowering teams to address complex challenges and seize new opportunities. Our AI/ML tools, both practical and scalable, lead to better decisions, faster. As strategic partners, our platform-agnostic technology and expertise make our customers more competitive.

Media Contact

Keith Parker
keith.parker@qlik.com  
512-367-2884

