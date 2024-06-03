R3 Stem Cell Publishes Consumer Guide on Stem Cells for Premature Ovarian Failure

R3 Stem Cell published a Consumer Guide on Stem Cell Therapy for Premature Ovarian Failure. The Guide reviews the basics of how stem cells work for POF.

The R3 research team wrote a literature review showcasing all of the clinical trials around the world regarding stem cells for POF. Results have been promising, and our procedures have done well too.” — David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- R3 Stem Cell has published a Consumer Guide on Stem Cell Therapy for Premature Ovarian Failure. The Guide reviews the basics of how stem cells and exosomes work for POF, the latest research, and what to expect with a regenerative procedure. The Guide is available as a free download at https://r3stemcell.com/pof-guide.

Conventional treatments for POF are often not able to regenerate and repair ovarian tissue and follicular activation significantly. For women who desire conception spontaneously or with IVF, failure with conventional treatments is disappointing and entails a significant time factor with it. Stem cell therapy for POF is turning out to be an excellent opportunity for individuals to achieve functional restoration of the ovaries.

R3 Stem Cell offers stem cell treatment for POF in several countries including Mexico, Pakistan, India and the Philippines. It is a relatively new area for regenerative medicine, and new research continues to show effectiveness for premature ovarian failure. POF affects approximately 1% of women of childbearing age. Although 5–10% of patients may conceive naturally, conventional infertility treatments, including assisted reproductive technology, often prove ineffective for the majority.

R3 Stem Cell has seen success with the procedure, with a significant amount of women achieving either spontaneous pregnancies or subsequent success with in vitro fertilization. The stem cell clinics in Mexico are located in Cancun and Tijuana.

According to R3 CEO Dr. David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA, "The R3 research team wrote a wonderful literature review showcasing all of the clinical trials around the world regarding stem cells for POF. Results have been consistently promising, and our procedures have done well too." The paper is located here: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36520408/

It has been demonstrated in several investigations that umbilical cord mesenchymal stem cells can repair compromised ovarian function by producing cytokines and other factors involved in proliferation and tissue formation. When R3 Stem Cell performs the POF procedure, a transvaginal ultrasound probe guides the cannula into each ovary, where stem cells and exosomes are injected. It’s a safe, effective and well tolerated procedure.

Currently, R3 Stem Cell offers free consultations for women to see if they are a candidate for the procedure. To set that up, please call +1 (844) GET-STEM, which is (844) 438-7836. R3 Stem Cell has Centers of Excellence in six countries, and has performed over 24,000 stem cell procedures in the past decade.