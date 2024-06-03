Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,781 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,446 in the last 365 days.

Greif, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

DELAWARE, Ohio, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF, GEF.B), a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared quarterly cash dividends of $0.52 per share on its Class A Common Stock, and $0.78 per share on its Class B Common Stock.

The dividends are payable on July 1, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 18, 2024.

About Greif 

Greif is a global leader in industrial packaging products and services and is pursuing its vision: be the best performing customer service company in the world. The Company produces steel, plastic and fibre drums, intermediate bulk containers, reconditioned containers, jerrycans and other small plastics, containerboard, corrugated sheets and products, uncoated recycled paperboard, coated recycled paperboard, tubes and cores and a diverse mix of specialty products. The Company also manufactures packaging accessories and provides filling, packaging and other services for a wide range of industries. In addition, Greif manages timber properties in the southeastern United States. The Company has a workforce of over 14,000 colleagues spread across more than 250 facilities in 37 countries to serve global as well as regional customers. Additional information is on the Company's website at www.greif.com.

Contact:

Bill D’Onofrio
614-499-7233
bill.donofrio@greif.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Greif, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more