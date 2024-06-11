Fort Wayne International Airport Unveils Public Art Piece, “Oculus”, by Gordon Huether as a New Entry-Landmark
Visually stunning mix of materials, shapes, colors and lighting creates a landmark for arrivals and departures while celebrating Indiana’s rich history
The concept for "Oculus" takes inspiration from the fluid and iconic shape of airplane wings and establishes the viewer’s engagement with the history of aviation in the state.”NAPA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gordon Huether Studio today announced THE unveiling of “Oculus,” a vibrant, 40-ft-diameter gateway artwork establishing a landmark for arrivals and departures at the Fort Wayne International Airport. The official dedication ceremony featured artist Gordon Huether, project participants, community members, art donors, and the airport's Art Selection Committee. The creation of 'Oculus' was made possible by generous donations from several Fort Wayne area businesses.
Boasting a visually stunning mix of materials, shapes, colors and lighting effects, the installation celebrates the rich history of aviation, enhances the airport’s visual appeal, promotes the state of Indiana and provides a unique and interactive space for passenger experiences.
According to Napa-based artist Gordon Huether, “The concept for Oculus takes inspiration from the fluid and iconic shape of airplane wings and establishes the viewer’s engagement with the history of aviation in the state. Its four, 18-foot stainless steel ‘wings’ elegantly designed to resemble airplane wings also provide the support for an open yet structured space for visitors to enjoy.”
Passengers and guests to the airport are encouraged to engage with “Oculus” and relax at its shaded benches during their visits to the airport.
Each wing of “Oculus” is powder-coated and laser-cut with iconic images illustrating one of four vibrant historic stories of the Fort Wayne region: an apple tree celebrating Johnny Appleseed, music notes representing the region’s rich musical heritage as the birthplace of Cole Porter, Hoagy Carmichael, The Inkspots, the Jackson 5 and John Mellencamp; the word “Hello” inscribed in multiple languages, and the last panel which features images of airplanes. The delicate tracery within each wing, and the intricate shadows cast on the surrounding sidewalks throughout the day and night, offer a spectacular visual display.
The four wings hold aloft an 8-foot diameter oculus, which is the Latin word for a circular window or opening at the top of an architectural dome. A dichroic glass disk, treated with various metal oxides to create a multitude of colors, is suspended from the oculus frame. The result is a constantly changing and dazzling array of light and color that serves as a visual focal point, encouraging passenger and visitor engagement.
Bench seating beneath the sculpture creates a restful and contemplative place for visitors to gather and reflect on the wonder of flight as they approach or depart from the airport.
